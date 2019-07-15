SAN DIEGO — July 15, 2019 — Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm

Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM), unveiled the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 855 Plus Mobile

Platform, a follow on to the flagship Snapdragon 855 launching with leading OEMs globally,

built for speed to support enhanced performance and deliver leading experiences in multi-gigabit

5G, gaming, AI and XR. The platform features a boost in performance that will raise gaming to

the next level for a truly Snapdragon Elite Gaming experience—especially when gaming in the

5G arena.

“Snapdragon 855 Plus will raise the bar for elite gamers with the increase in CPU and GPU

performance and elevate experiences for 5G, gaming, AI and XR, which is something our OEM

customers look to us to deliver,” said Kedar Kondap, vice president, product management,

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “Snapdragon 855 Plus is our most advanced mobile platform to

date and will build upon the success of the 2019 Android flagship Snapdragon 855 5G mobile

platform.”

Snapdragon 855 Plus with an integrated multi-gigabit Snapdragon X24 LTE 4G modem also

supports 5G connectivity using the X50 5G modem and Qualcomm Technologies’ RF Front-end

solutions to deliver best-in-class cellular performance, superior coverage and all-day battery life

in premium 5G devices. The platform also offers the following enhancements over Snapdragon

855:

- Qualcomm® Kryo™ 485 CPU Prime core clock speed at up to 2.96GHz

- Qualcomm® Adreno™ 640 GPU offers a 15% increase

Snapdragon 855 Plus includes many of the latest technologies and features from Qualcomm

Technologies related to gaming, AI and XR, offering consumers outstanding performance for

premium user experiences for the things they want to do most:

- Gaming: Snapdragon 855 Plus is built for speed to support enhanced performance and

deliver leading experiences in gaming. The Snapdragon Elite Gaming Experience gives

you a competitive edge with a full suite of hardware and software features that are fully

optimized for gaming, including the Vulkan 1.1 Graphics Driver that is 20% more power

efficient than Open GL ES. The Snapdragon Elite Gaming Experience also features

software enhancements such as Game Jank Reducer, Game Fast Loader, Game Anti

Cheat Extensions, and more.

- AI: Experience ultra-responsive gaming with the 4th generation multi-core Qualcomm®

AI Engine, which offers a total capacity of more than 7 trillion operations per second (7

TOPs), providing a powerful blend of dedicated and programmable AI acceleration

- XR: Experience immersive XR (virtual reality/augmented reality) easily with XR viewers

that connect to a mobile device fueled by the Snapdragon 855 Plus with the 5G X50

modem, able to access blazing-fast, ultra-smooth 5G experiences.

Commercial devices based on Snapdragon 855 Plus are expected to be commercial 2H 2019. For

full specifications on Snapdragon 855 Plus visit:

https://www.qualcomm.com/products/snapdragon-855-plus-mobile-platform.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm invents breakthrough technologies that transform how the world computes, connects

and communicates. When we connected the phone to the Internet, the mobile revolution was

born. Today, our inventions are the foundation for life-changing products, experiences, and

industries. As we lead the world to 5G, we envision this next big change in cellular technology

spurring a new era of intelligent, connected devices and enabling new opportunities in connected

cars, remote delivery of health care services, and the IoT — including smart cities, smart homes,

and wearables. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Qualcomm

Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering, research

and development functions, and substantially all of our products and services businesses,

including the QCT semiconductor business. For more information, visit Qualcomm’s

website, OnQ blog, Twitter and Facebook pages.