Google's budget Pixel 3a phones might be getting most of the attention right now, but the slightly older Pixel 3 is a better device in most ways. It's also twice as expensive... unless it's Prime Day. The Pixel 3 is currently down to $539, a $260 discount.

The Pixel 3 has a 5.5-inch 1080p OLED and no notch like the 3 XL. It has a Snapdragon 845, 4GB of RAM, and the one on sale comes with 64GB of storage. The Pixel 3 is also unlocked with support for all carriers. You can get the phone in black or white at this price—the pink one is $60 more.

If you were already considering the Pixel 3a, this might be your chance to step up to the flagship phone without breaking the bank. As with many of the Prime Day deals, you need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage.