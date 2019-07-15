

Prime Day is upon us and the deals are coming fast and furious. Here's a budget phone sale that caught our eye — the Moto G7 can be had for two Benjamins right now, down from $300 when Ryan reviewed it just a few months ago. Also on sale are its younger siblings, the G7 Power and G7 Play.

The Moto G7 makes a decent entry-level option, with a 6.2-inch 1080p display, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage with a microSD card slot, and a Snapdragon 632 processor powering it along. The 3000mAh battery quick-charges over USB-C, and you get facial recognition and a fingerprint sensor to unlock your device. You can check out Ryan's review of the phone, where he praises the design, software experience, and the fact that it retains a headphone jack.

Along with this, the Moto G7 Play is on sale for $156, the lowest I've seen this drop to. It's basically the G7, with a smaller 5.7-inch 720p display, a larger notch, and less RAM and storage. No to be left out, the G7 Power also went on sale yesterday for $190. This is a G7 Play, with a larger 6.2-inch display, in case 5.7" was too compact for your liking.

These are Prime Exclusive variant of the Moto G7 family, so Alexa will be built-in, but you aren't restricted from disabling any features or using the network provider of your choice — it works on everything but CDMA operators like Verizon.