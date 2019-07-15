Amazon Prime Day is still chugging along for the next day or so, so maybe you're still finding something worthwhile to buy. Maybe you'd like to cover up your wrist with something smart? How about a Ticwatch? Mobvoi has discounted its Wear OS smartwatches by 30% for the big sitewide sale and there are pretty decent timepieces to scavenge from here.

Mobvoi's second-gen Ticwatches are all equipped with heart rate monitors, GPS, and waterproof ratings of at least 5 ATM. The Ticwatch E2, being the most basic of the three options, clocks in at $112 or $48 off regular retail price. The Ticwatch S2 chips in MIL-STD 810G specification for drop durability and comes to $126, some $54 off this Prime Day. The designed-for-women Ticwatch C2 adds in NFC for contactless payments and is $140 right now, $60 off.

The Ticwatch Pro hauls in at least 2 days of battery life, NFC, GPS, a secondary LCD for battery-saving Essential Mode. Mobvoi just launched a cellular variant last week (a company first), but for the privilege of 4G LTE, you'll pay $279 and get only a paltry $20 discount for your Prime subscription. If you don't need the extra radios, the Bluetooth-only version is just $175, a $75 savings.

And if you're just living for the basics, you can get the older Ticwatch S for $128 (though getting a refurb for $90 seems like a better choice at this point) or a Ticwatch E, also about $90.

These deals should last through the duration Prime Day, which wraps up at midnight PDT on July 17, or until supplies run out. So hurry up or wait — the watches are ticking.