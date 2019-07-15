The Google Nest Hub has trickled down in price for months, originally starting at $149 and dropping a few bucks every week since then. If you still don't have one, or you want another one, the Nest Hub is now available on eBay for just $59. That's $91 lower than the original price, and $20 cheaper than the current sale from the Google Store.

If you're not familiar with the Nest Hub, it's basically a Google Home with a screen. It can manage your smart home devices, stream music, play YouTube videos and news briefings, display security camera feeds, walk you through cooking recipes, and much more. The speakers are more on par with the Google Home Mini, but they're still good enough for blasting Spotify in your kitchen.

This offer comes from eBay seller 'your-best-store,' which currently has 99.7% positive feedback. You can buy it from the link below.