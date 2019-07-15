Yesterday, the US models of the Galaxy S10 series dropped to some of their lowest prices yet. For the Prime Day festivities, Samsung is lowering the price even further, with some models going for as much as $350 off.

First, the Galaxy S10 and S10+ are $300 off, dropping them to $599.99 and $699.99, respectively (for the base 128GB models). Those are lower prices than you can even find international models for on eBay, and those versions usually don't come with a warranty or Samsung Pay support in the U.S.

The Galaxy Note9 is also on sale for $649.00, a $100 reduction from the previous price and $350 off the original MSRP. That's a solid discount, though it is important to note (pun intended) that the sequel is expected to be announced next month, and leaked pictures of the phone are already public. Going by the Note9's original pricing, you can expect the Note10 to go for over $1,000 when it's released.

Finally, Samsung is discounting last year's Galaxy S9 and S9+ by $250, bringing them down to $349.99 and $449.99, respectively. Both devices are still excellent phones, but it's unclear if they will receive Android Q. However, they will almost certainly get security updates for another year or two, considering the S7 series just stopped receiving them last month.

You can buy all the phones from the link below. The models sold through Amazon have a full factory warranty and work on all 'Murican carriers, including Verizon and Sprint.