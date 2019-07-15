Smart home gadgets are futuristic in the best way. With a robot sweeping your floors, lights that set themselves automatically, and a doorbell that can tell you who's ringing, you're practically living in The Jetsons. All that automation can cost a pretty penny, though — so thank goodness for Prime Day, when just about everything you can buy online gets a little (or a lot) cheaper.

Here are all the deals we've spotted on home automation and security tech so far this Prime Day. If you're not seeing the price as we have it here, you may have to click a "view offer" button in the top-right corner of the listing.