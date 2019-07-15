Smart home gadgets are futuristic in the best way. With a robot sweeping your floors, lights that set themselves automatically, and a doorbell that can tell you who's ringing, you're practically living in The Jetsons. All that automation can cost a pretty penny, though — so thank goodness for Prime Day, when just about everything you can buy online gets a little (or a lot) cheaper.
Here are all the deals we've spotted on home automation and security tech so far this Prime Day. If you're not seeing the price as we have it here, you may have to click a "view offer" button in the top-right corner of the listing.
- Ring Video Doorbell
- By itself - $70, usually $100 ($30 off)
- With free Echo Dot - $70, usually $125 ($55 off)
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro - $169 for Prime members, usually $249 ($80 off)
- TOPGREENER Smart Dimmer Switch - $40, usually $47-62 ($7-22 off)
- TOPGREENER Smart Wi-Fi Outlet with energy monitoring 2-pack - $47, usually $58 ($11 off)
- TOPGREENER 15A Smart Plug 2-pack - $16, usually $22-24 ($6-8 off)
- TOPGREENER USB Wall Outlet (2x USB-A 4.8A) - $16, usually $23 ($7 off)
- TOPGREENER USB Wall Outlet (2x USB-A 3.1A) 2-pack - $18, usually $20-23 ($3-5 off)
- TOPGREENER USB Wall Outlet (3x USB-A, 5.8A) - $22, usually $27 ($5 off)
- TOPGREENER USB Type-A and Type-C Wall Outlet 5.8A - $21, usually $21-27 (up to $6 off)
- ECOVACS DEEBOT 500 Robotic Vacuum (works with Alexa and Assistant) - $170, usually $280 ($110 off)
- Smart Garage Door Opener Remote by meeross - $49, usually $70 ($21 off)
- ECOVACS N79W Robotic Vacuum (works with Alexa and Assistant) - $200, $290 MSRP (up to $90 off)
- ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO 930 App-Controlled Self-Charging Robot Vacuum & Mop - $400, usually $550-700 ($150-300 off)
- Philips Hue lights
- Philips Hue Smart Hub - $42 w/on-page coupon. usually $50 ($8 off)
- Philips Hue White A19 4-Pack 60W - $39 w/ on-page coupon, usually $40-50 ($1-10 off)
- Philips Hue Single Premium Smart Bulb - $26 w/ on-page coupon, usually $40 ($14 off)
- Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance LightStrip - $44 w/ on-page coupon, usually $63-80 ($17-36 off)
- Philips Hue 2-Pack Premium Smart Light Starter Kit - $84 w/on-page coupon, usually $100-150 ($16-66 off)
- Philips Hue Smart Dimmer Switch with Remote - $18, usually $25 ($7 off)
- P
hilips Hue Single Premium Smart Bulb Downlight for 5-6 inch recessed cans - $26, usually $46 ($20 off)
- Philips Hue Go White and Color Portable Dimmable LED Smart Light Table Lamp - $44 w/ on-page coupon code, usually $67 ($23 off)
Philips Hue White A19 2-Pack 60W Equivalent Dimmable LED Smart Bulb - $16 w/ on-page coupon, usually $25 ($9 off)
- Philips Outdoor Hue White PAR-38 Smart LED Bulb (2-Pack) - $43, usually $50 ($7 off)
- Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance GU10 Dimmable LED Smart Spot Light - $26, usually $40 ($14 off)
- MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener Chamberlain - $30, usually $40-70 ($10-40 off)
- Ring Spotlight Cam - $140, usually $170-200 ($30-60 off)
- Ring Stick Up Cam Wired HD Security Camera - $125, usually $150-180 ($25-55 off)
- Blink Indoor Cameras
- 1-Camera System - $50, usually $63-80 ($13-30 off)
- 2-Camera System - $80, usually $112-140 ($32-60 off)
- 3-Camera System - $130, usually $150-190 ($20-60 off)
- 5-Camera System - $200, usually $224-280 ($24-80 off)
- Indoor Add-On Camera - $50, usually $55-70 ($5-20 off)
- eero Home Wifi Systems
- 1 eero Pro w/2 beacons - $200, usually $320-400 ($120-200 off)
- 1 eero Pro w/1 beacon - $150, usually $240-300 ($90-150 off)
- 3 eero Pro system - $300, usually $400-500 ($100-200 off)
- August Smart Lock Pro 3rd Gen + Connect - $133 w/on-page coupon, usually ~$225 (~$60 off)
- August Smart Lock Pro 3rd Gen - $125 w/on-page coupon, usually $200-230 ($75-105 off)
- August Smart Lock, 3rd Gen - $88 w/on-page coupon, usually $100 ($12 off)
- August Doorbell Cam Pro, 2nd gen - $170 w/on-page coupon, usually $200 ($30 off)
- Yale Security August Touchscreen Smart Lock, Oil-Rubbed Bronze - $222 w/ on-page coupon, usually $250-300 ($28-78 off)
- Yale Assure Lock Touchscreen Keypad with Z-Wave, Satin Nickel - $138 w/on-page coupon, usually $170 ($32 off)
- Yale Assure Lock SL with Z-Wave Plus - $153, usually $220 ($67 off)
- Yale Assure Lock SL with ZigBee Oil Rubbed Bronze - $119 w/on-page coupon, usually $220 ($101 off)
- Yale Assure Lock SL with ZigBee Satin Nickel - $121 w/on-page coupon, usually $220 ($99 off)
- Yi Outdoor 1080p security camera - $64 w/ on-page coupon, usually $70 ($6 off)
- AmazonBasics Microwave with Echo Dot (3rd Gen.) - $60, usually $85 ($15 off)
- iRobot Roomba 690 - $230, usually $280 ($50 off)
- iRobot Roomba 891 Robot Vacuum- Wi-Fi Connected - $300, usually $450 ($150 off)
- iRobot Roomba 980 Robot Vacuum- Wi-Fi Connected Mapping - $550, usually $900 ($350 off)
- ecobee SmartThermostat - $199, usually $249 ($50 off)
Android Police may receive a commission if you purchase products or services using the links on this page. This page may also contain featured content sponsored by our partners.
Comments