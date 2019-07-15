Article Contents
Welcome to yet another week. July keeps trucking along, so here is a list of app sales for you. It's a smaller list after the weekend, but Trine 2 for the Shield TV is here.
Free
Apps
- Home Workout MMA Spartan Pro - 50% DISCOUNT $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends within the hour
- CPU Identifier Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- PowerAudio Plus Music Player $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Poweraudio Pro Music Player $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Correlate - Health Diary and Life Journal $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Adventure of Priestess $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Sudoku (No Ads) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- 13 Puzzle Rooms: Escape game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Grow Zombie VIP - Merge Zombies $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Legend Guardians: Epic Heroes Fighting Action RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Shadow of Death: Dark Knight - Stickman Fighting $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Tap Tap Fist VIP $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Leprica PRO - Castle Battle Tower Defense $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- i Live - Gold Edition $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- League of Stickman 2019- Ninja Arena PVP(Dreamsky) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Ruby Square: logical puzzle game (700 levels) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Aspire UX S9 - Icon Pack (90% Off) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends within the hour
- Ancient Brotherhood 3D lwp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Alexis Icon Pack: Clean and Minimalistic $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Redox - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Rugos Premium - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Widgets - CPU | RAM | Battery $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Yomira- Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Circlet Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Olmo - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- Nikola Tesla Inventions Plus $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Match Barcode - Barcode comparison tool $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Deals Tracker for eBay PRO $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- World History $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Fuel Manager Pro (Consumption) $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn C Programming Pro $3.00 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Fang Synth $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Trine 2: Complete Story $16.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- BATTLESHIP $4.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Classic Sudoku Premium(No Ads) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Clue $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Rima: The Story Begins - Adventure Game $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- The Game of Life $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- THE GAME OF LIFE Vacations $3.99 -> $2.79; Sale ends in 5 days
- Hot Guns $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mystery of Fortune 3 $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- IMMATERIALIS ICON PACK (SALE) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
