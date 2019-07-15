Welcome to yet another week. July keeps trucking along, so here is a list of app sales for you. It's a smaller list after the weekend, but Trine 2 for the Shield TV is here.

Free

Apps

  1. Home Workout MMA Spartan Pro - 50% DISCOUNT $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends within the hour
  2. CPU Identifier Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. PowerAudio Plus Music Player $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Poweraudio Pro Music Player $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Correlate - Health Diary and Life Journal $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Games

  1. Adventure of Priestess $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. Sudoku (No Ads) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. 13 Puzzle Rooms: Escape game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Grow Zombie VIP - Merge Zombies $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Legend Guardians: Epic Heroes Fighting Action RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Shadow of Death: Dark Knight - Stickman Fighting $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Tap Tap Fist VIP $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Leprica PRO - Castle Battle Tower Defense $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. i Live - Gold Edition $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  10. League of Stickman 2019- Ninja Arena PVP(Dreamsky) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  11. Ruby Square: logical puzzle game (700 levels) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Aspire UX S9 - Icon Pack (90% Off) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends within the hour
  2. Ancient Brotherhood 3D lwp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Alexis Icon Pack: Clean and Minimalistic $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Redox - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Rugos Premium - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Widgets - CPU | RAM | Battery $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Yomira- Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Circlet Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Olmo - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Nikola Tesla Inventions Plus $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Match Barcode - Barcode comparison tool $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Deals Tracker for eBay PRO $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. World History $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Fuel Manager Pro (Consumption) $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Learn C Programming Pro $3.00 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  7. Fang Synth $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Trine 2: Complete Story $16.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  2. BATTLESHIP $4.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. Classic Sudoku Premium(No Ads) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Clue $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Rima: The Story Begins - Adventure Game $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. The Game of Life $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. THE GAME OF LIFE Vacations $3.99 -> $2.79; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Hot Guns $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  9. Mystery of Fortune 3 $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. IMMATERIALIS ICON PACK (SALE) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days