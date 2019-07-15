Remember when you had to wait until Black Friday and Cyber Monday to stock up on cheap tech? Nah, me neither, and that's largely thanks to Amazon and the advent of Prime Day. Not only does Amazon discount its own hardware and tons of other stuff on its site, other retailers have had no choice but to join in. This means that Prime Day (confusingly, a two-day event) is a great time to find deals on the latest tech each summer — today and tomorrow, to be precise.

You may have seen some of our extensive US-focused Prime Day coverage, but for those of you in the UK (where I'm based), I've put together a roundup of some of the best deals this side of the pond. I've also included a bonus section at the end with the Google Store's competing offers, in case you're more into Assistant than Alexa.

Remember that to take advantage of the Amazon deals, you'll need a Prime account (as the name suggests) — you can sign up for a 30-day free trial if you haven't done so already. There's also a £20 discount on a one-year prime subscription right now if you were thinking of signing up anyway.

Amazon

Echo devices

Fire TV

Fire Tablets and Kindles

NB/ Some Fire Tablets and Kindles can be had for even cheaper than the below prices if you go for the "With special offers" option, but that'll put ads on the screen when in sleep mode, so beware in case that's not something you're happy with.

Smart Home

There are also tons of Amazon smart home bundles, including things like Ring cameras and Echo speakers together — check them out here.

Audio

Wearables

Other featured deal sets

Google Store

Not to be outdone by its great rival, here are Google's competing deals.

Phones

Google Home and Wifi

Nest

Other

That's your lot for now, but if I spot any other good deals over the next day or two, I'll add them in and update this post. Likewise, if you see anything interesting, drop it in the comments.