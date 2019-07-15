Article Contents
Prime "Day" and it's 48 hours of sales are now upon us. Deals are coming and going almost faster than they can be mentioned, but we'll do our best to keep this list up to date over the next two days. We're still in the process of adding items to this list — we have a lot to go through and piles of coupons to test — but in the meantime here are many of the current Prime Day promotions.
As always, our price comparisons are free of MSRP bloat whenever possible. With prices always changing, that sometimes means we'll have to express our discounts as a range (i.e.,"$30-50 off" or "up to $40 off"), which might be a bit more work for us, but it works out to a better understanding of the real discount for you. Just because Amazon says "You save: $300" doesn't make it true.
Many Prime Day deals will require that you be a Prime Member to snag them, so consider picking up a free 30-day trial if you aren't. Other deals may have to be triggered via Alexa commands (sometimes Amazon does that) so consider installing the Alexa app. You can also get an extra discount by playing with the camera features on the Amazon app and set alerts for upcoming deals within a certain window.
Now that you're a Prime Day expert, put on some holiday-appropriate music, and let's dive in.
Featured deal
AUKEY is offering the its lowest prices of the year on tons of its electronics and accessories, and not just things for your phone. From RGB desk lamps to webcams and even dual dashcams, a wide variety of the company's products available at its Amazon storefront are on sale. Among the best Android phone-owning deals are just below:
- AUKEY Bluetooth 5.0 IPX5 Bluetooth True Wireless Earbuds - $38.59 with coupon MV5RRWJW and on-page coupon, usually $70 ($30 off)
- AUKEY Power Delivery Power Bank 30W 30,000mAh - $53.89 with coupon Q7ID2PCF, usually $77 ($23 off)
- AUKEY 10W Qi Wireless Charger - $11.89 with code DPRTPF4Q, usually $14 ($2 off)
- AUKEY USB C Cable, Type C to USB 3.0 - $3 with code EO94MJ6Y, usually $10 ($7 off)
- AUKEY Magnetic Car Phone Air Vent Mount - $5.19 with code RI6FEFUF, usually $7 (~$2 off)
Phones
- LG Stylo 4 Unlocked - $160, usually $210 ($50 off)
- Nokia 3.1 - $110, usually $130-160 ($20-50 off)
- Nokia 6.1 - $180, usually $230-200 ($20-50 off)
- Nokia 9 PureView - $500, usually $700-600 ($200-100 off)
- Galaxy S9
- Galaxy S9+
- 64GB - $450, usually $600 ($150 off)
- Galaxy Note9
- Galaxy S10
- Galaxy S10e
- Galaxy S10+
Tablets & Chromebooks
- All-new Kindle
- With special offers - $60, usually $70-90 ($10-30 off)
- Without special offers - $80, usually $90-110 ($10-30 off)
- Kindle Paperwhite
- All-new Fire 7 Tablet
- Fire HD 8 Tablet
- Fire HD 10 Tablet
- Fire HD 8 Kids Edition - $80, usually $90-130 ($10-50 off)
- Fire HD 10 Kids Edition - $150, usually $150-200 (up to $50 off)
Smart Speakers & Home Automation/Security
- Google Nest Hub
- Google Home
- Google Home Mini
- Google Home Max
- Ring Video Doorbell
- By itself - $70, usually $100 ($30 off)
- With free Echo Dot - $70, usually $125 ($55 off)
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro - $169 for Prime members, usually $249 ($80 off)
- TOPGREENER Smart Dimmer Switch - $40, usually $47-62 ($7-22 off)
- TOPGREENER Smart Wi-Fi Outlet with energy monitoring 2-pack - $47, usually $58 ($11 off)
- TOPGREENER 15A Smart Plug 2-pack - $16, usually $22-24 ($6-8 off)
- TOPGREENER USB Wall Outlet (2x USB-A 4.8A) - $16, usually $23 ($7 off)
- TOPGREENER USB Wall Outlet (2x USB-A 3.1A) 2-pack - $20, usually $20-23 (up to $3 off)
- TOPGREENER USB Wall Outlet (3x USB-A, 5.8A) - $22, usually $27 ($5 off)
- TOPGREENER USB Type-A and Type-C Wall Outlet 5.8A - $21, usually $21-27 (up to $6 off)
- ECOVACS DEEBOT 500 Robotic Vacuum (works with Alexa and Assistant) - $170, usually $280 ($110 off)
- Smart Garage Door Opener Remote by meeross - $49, usually $70 ($21 off)
TVs and other living room devices
- Toshiba 50"4K Fire TV Edition (w/Dolby Vision) - $280, usually $380 ($100 off)
- Toshiba 43"4K Fire TV Edition (w/Dolby Vision) - $260, usually $330 ($70 off)
- Echo Input - $15, usually $20 ($5 off)
- Echo Dot (3rd gen) - $22, usually $50 ($27 off)
- Echo (2nd gen) - $50, usually $65-100 ($15-50 off)
- Echo Plus (2nd gen) - $110, usually $120-150 ($10-50 off)
- Echo Show (2nd gen) - $160, usually $170-230 ($10-70 off)
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote plus 2 months of HBO - $15, usually $40 ($25 off)
- Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote - $25, usually $40-50 ($15-25 off)
- Fire TV Recast
- 2 tuner/500GB - $130, usually $190-230 ($60-90 off)
- 4 tuner/1TB - $180, usually $230-280 ($50-100 off)
Audio
- Elite 65t
- Gold Beige - $119, usually $170-150 ($50-30 off)
- Titanium Black - $119, usually $170-150 ($50-30 off)
- Elite Active 45e - $69, previously $80 ($11 off)
Accessories
- RAVPower 25000mAh Solar Battery Bank - $37 with on-page coupon plus code RAVPOW016, usually $50 ($13 off)
- RAVPower 20000mAh Solar Battery Bank - $31 with on-page coupon plus code RAVPOW012, usually $43 ($12 off)
- RAVPower 10000mAh Solar Battery Bank - $19 with on-page coupon plus code RAVPOW024, usually $30 ($11 off)
AmazonBasics USB-A-to-USB-C cable five-pack - $15 for Prime members, usually $19 ($4 off)
- AmazonBasics dual USB car charger four-pack - $26 for prime members, usually $32 ($6 off)
- myCharge RazorXtra Portable Charger 9000mAh / 2.4A Dual USB Port External Battery Pack - $40, usually $50 ($10 off)
- Vantrue N2 Pro dual 1080P dash cam - $140, usually $200 ($60 off)
- Google Wifi system 1-Pack - $90, usually $100 ($10 off)
- Google Wifi system 3-Pack - $230, usually $260 ($30 off)
Miscellaneous
- Four months of Amazon Music - $1, usually $7.99 per month (and renews at that rate if you don't cancel)
- Three months of Kindle Unlimited - free, usually $9.99 a month (and renews at that rate if you don't cancel)
- Three months of Audible - $15, usually $15 a month/$45 total (and renews at that rate if you don't cancel)
- $10 Amazon Credit - Spend $10 or more at Whole Foods/Prime Now
