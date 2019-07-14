Xiaomi's first stock Android device was the Mi A1, released back in 2017. It was a very good phone, especially for the low price of ~$230, and the company released a sequel last year. There wasn't much doubt that a Mi A3 was on the way, but now we have the first pictures of the device.

The images, which come courtesy of WinFuture, show a phone that rips off takes inspiration from Huawei's design language. It appears to be a tweaked version of the Mi CC9 that was announced earlier this month, but with a stock Android One software experience instead of MIUI. There's a OnePlus 6T-style notch at the top of the display, along with a triple camera array on the back.

According to WinFuture, some of the hardware includes a 6-inch 2240x1080 AMOLED screen, a 48MP main camera, secondary 8 and 2MP cameras, a Snapdragon 665 processor, 64 or 128GB of internal storage (with microSD support), and a large 4,000mAh battery. As with previous models, this phone will be sold globally, though a United States release probably isn't likely.