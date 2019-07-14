Xiaomi's first stock Android device was the Mi A1, released back in 2017. It was a very good phone, especially for the low price of ~$230, and the company released a sequel last year. There wasn't much doubt that a Mi A3 was on the way, but now we have the first pictures of the device.
The images, which come courtesy of WinFuture, show a phone that rips off takes inspiration from Huawei's design language. It appears to be a tweaked version of the Mi CC9 that was announced earlier this month, but with a stock Android One software experience instead of MIUI. There's a OnePlus 6T-style notch at the top of the display, along with a triple camera array on the back.
According to WinFuture, some of the hardware includes a 6-inch 2240x1080 AMOLED screen, a 48MP main camera, secondary 8 and 2MP cameras, a Snapdragon 665 processor, 64 or 128GB of internal storage (with microSD support), and a large 4,000mAh battery. As with previous models, this phone will be sold globally, though a United States release probably isn't likely.
GSMArena has posted alleged photos of the Mi A3's retail packaging and the phone itself. The protective screen covering lists specifications that mostly confirm what WinFuture previously reported, but also contains a few new pieces of information. 18W fast charging is supported, the fingerprint sensor is under the screen, and one of the rear cameras is an "ultra wide-angle" lens.
Source:
- WinFuture
