The Samsung Galaxy S10 is a month away from its official launch, but we already know a great deal about it. Blurry pictures and renders have already been leaked, but now the first press images are available, and we know a little more about the 5G model.

The below images come from WinFuture, and they match what we've already seen in renders. The Note10 will ditch most of its remaining bezel in favor of a centered in-screen camera hole, and the stylus we all know and love is still present. At least two colors will be available — silver and black.

Meanwhile, Ishan Agarwal on Twitter has posted images of the Note 10+, which looks nearly identical. The only visible differences are that the plus model is a bit bigger, and there are more sensors on the back of the phone (next to the camera).

Exclusive for https://t.co/Zm9VwYgCdV : After the regular Note10, here's your very first look at the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+/Note10+! Again, got the renders for Silver and Black variant! *Please credit if you use, not using watermarks.* #Samsung #GalaxyNote10Plus #Unpacked pic.twitter.com/5bLtrRd3EN — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) July 10, 2019

SamMobile is also reporting that the 5G version will come in storage capacities of 256GB, 512GB, and... 1TB. That will make the Note 10 one of the few phones currently available with that much storage, matching the highest-end Galaxy S10+. I don't know what anyone needs that much storage for, but maybe you really need to record 4K video all the time.