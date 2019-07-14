Hurricane Barry made landfall yesterday in the U.S. southern state of Louisiana, and it has already brought heavy flooding and rainfall to the region. Even though the storm is now a less-threatening tropical storm, the damage is still ongoing. If you're a Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint customer in the area, both carriers are providing unlimited calls, text, and data service to help with communication.
Verizon announced today that postpaid, prepaid and small business customers in parts of Louisiana will get unlimited service until Friday, July 19th. The change affects the following parishes:
- Assumption
- Jefferson
- Lafourche
- Orleans
- Plaquemines
- Saint Bernard
- Saint Charles
- Saint James
- Saint John the Baptist
- Saint Martin
- Saint Mary
- Terrebonne
- Lafayette
- Acadia
- Iberia
- Tangipahoa
- East Baton Rouge
- Livingston
- Saint Tammany
- West Baton Rouge
- Saint Landry
- Ascension
- West Feliciana
- East Feliciana
- Saint Helena
- Washington
- Iberville
- Pointe Coupee
Meanwhile, Sprint is waving overage fees on talk, text, and data overages for Sprint customers in the below ZIP codes. Sprint stores will also be open to serve as charging stations.
- 70036
- 7003
- 70038
- 70040
- 70041
- 70050
- 70067
- 70081
- 70082
- 70083
- 70091
- 70093
- 70301
- 70302
- 70310
- 70340
- 70342
- 70343
- 70344
- 70345
- 70352
- 70353
- 70354
- 70355
- 70356
- 70357
- 70358
- 70359
- 70360
- 70361
- 70363
- 70364
- 70371
- 70373
- 70374
- 70375
- 70377
- 70380
- 70381
- 70392
- 70394
- 70395
- 70397
- 70510
- 70511
- 70513
- 70514
- 70522
- 70523
- 70525
- 70526
- 70527
- 70528
- 70531
- 70533
- 70534
- 70537
- 70538
- 70540
- 70542
- 70543
- 70544
- 70548
- 70552
- 70555
- 70556
- 70559
- 70560
- 70562
- 70563
- 70569
- 70575
- 70578
- 70631
- 70632
- 70643
- 70645
Finally, AT&T is issuing credits and waiving additional charges for customers in the following parishes:
- Assumption
- Jefferson
- Lafourche
- Orleans
- Plaquemines
- St. Bernard
- St. Charles
- St James
- St. John the Baptist
- St. Martin
- St. Mary
- Terrebonne
- Lafayette
- Acadiana
- Iberia
- Tangipoha
- East Baton Rouge
- Livingston
- St. Tammamy
- West Baton Rouge
- St. Landry
- Ascension
T-Mobile isn't waving any fees or charges, as the company said in a press release, "[we] remind customers on Magenta, T-Mobile One, or Simple Choice plans that they always have unlimited talk, text, and data. Metro by T-Mobile customers also have unlimited talk and text on all plans."
