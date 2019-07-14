Amazon has been giving us our Black-Friday-in-July sales on Prime Day since just 2015, though it might feel like it has been longer. You won't need a manual to spend money come July 15th and 16th — Prime "Day" is two days, you see — but we do have a few words of advice and some details to keep in mind before you spend any of that hard earned cash on a new phone, smart TV, or pair of headphones.

Snag some deals early

They won't compare to the spending frenzy itself, but some deals have been pushed out as appetizers ahead of the event proper. (Some may require that you are already a Prime Member, YMMV.)

Phones

LG Stylo 4 Unlocked - $160, usually $210 ($50 off)

Fire TV/Echo devices

Kindles and Fire Tablets

Amazon subscription services

Four months of Amazon Music - $1 , usually $7.99 per month (and renews at that rate if you don't cancel)

Three months of Kindle Unlimited - free, usually $9.99 a month (and renews at that rate if you don't cancel)

Three months of Audible - $15, usually $15 a month/$45 total (and renews at that rate if you don't cancel)

Charging accessories

Smart home

TVs

Audio

AmazonBasics Bluetooth Speaker - $16 for Prime members, usually $20 ($4 off)

Movie rentals

Other non-tech details like discounts on furniture, household products, and a credit for shopping at Whole Foods are also listed here.

You'll need to be a Prime member, download the Alexa app now

The basics are: Amazon will have a bunch of products on sale this upcoming July 15th and 16th, exclusively for Prime members. So the first requirement to participate in the sale is that you'll need to be a Prime subscriber. If you aren't, Amazon offers free 30-day trials for Prime, and if you start one now, it will last through the time of the sale. Just remember to cancel if you decide not to keep it.

If history is any indicator, some promotions will be Alexa exclusives, requiring that you ask the personal assistant about a specific deal. If you have an Alexa-powered smart speaker or Echo, you should be all set, but using the standalone app has also worked in the past, so consider installing it ahead of Prime Day.

Unlock extra discounts

Amazon is giving folks an extra 20% off some items just for firing up the Amazon app on their phones and playing with the camera-related features (search with camera, view in your room, and scan barcodes). It remains to be seen which items the discounts will apply to, it might not be anything interesting, but who knows? Give it a shot and peruse the details for yourself here.

Set alerts

Many upcoming deals have already been revealed, so if you spot something you're interested in, try to set alerts for those items later. Amazon will allow you to set alerts for some upcoming promotions up to six hours ahead of time, giving you a notification just before they go on sale. While it's not likely all deals will allow this, and you'll have to check in regularly in the "Today's Deals" section of the Amazon app to see them, it's better than trusting luck, so pull down the Amazon app and get ready.

Follow our coverage

Prime Day discounts won't fall all at once, Amazon is pushing some into so-called "Lightning Deals" with limited quantities that are prone to sell out quickly. Some items may also go on sale at a delay from the start of the event itself. We'll do our best to let you know when we spot good, limited-time deals or new discounts, as well as when products have sold out, or deals have expired.

Furthermore, it's possible we could run into the sort of issues we saw last year when Amazon's site crashed right at the beginning of Prime Day. With some sales set to happen at specific times, that could make a dent in deal availability, and we'll be sure to let you know.

As usual, we'll be covering the sales with continuous rolling updates, and our numbers will be free of bloated MSRP comparisons whenever possible. You and I both know a TV or phone that came out two years ago isn't worth its launch price anymore, prices on Amazon are constantly changing, and sometimes they get jacked up just before a sale. That's why we'll do our best to offer honest numbers compared to recent prices, including prior sales and discounts, based on our best judgment. It's a little more work for us, but it helps you make a more informed decision about a product and its price tag.

Remember "Amazon Counter?"

If you're planning on making an expensive purchase come Prime Day, the idea of having that package hang around your front door all day while you're at work could induce some anxiety. So remember that Amazon recently introduced Amazon Counter, which allows you to pick up items at over a hundred Rite Aid locations.

That might not serve everyone, but it's worth looking into if your area has a problem with mail theft.

Buying a Kindle soon? Wait

Amazon always heavily discounts its first-party gadgets like Kindles, Alexa speakers, and Fire TV devices during its big sale events like Prime Day, so if you're in the market for any of those, be sure to wait. While the sale will certainly include plenty of third-party hardware sold by both Amazon and other sellers through the site, the company always heavily markets its own ecosystem-locking gadgets first and foremost, and this is the time to buy them at their cheapest.

Bonus

There was a "concert" featuring Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, SZA, and Becky G, hosted by Jane Lynch and broadcast live on Prime Video on the 10th. You can watch it here.

Some Twitch Prime events are also happening this July, including the Apex Legends Twitch Prime Crown Cup in Las Vegas from the 11th through 13th. Twitch will also be handing out some in-game loot for a handful of games, all part of the "Twitch Sells Out" Prime Day festivities — that's the actual name, and it's great.

For more information, stay tuned. We'll be updating this post with additional details and deals as they are spotted, and our final rolling coverage will also take place here, so feel free to bookmark this URL to come back to later.