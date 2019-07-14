Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today I have a free-to-play mobile adaptation for Nintendo's Dr. Mario franchise, a re-release of an Ubisoft dungeon crawler, and a new board game adaptation from Asmodee Digital. So without further ado, here are the most notable games released this week.

Games

Dr. Mario World

Android Police coverage: Dr. Mario World is available on the Play Store a day early — it may not be perfect, but it's still fun

Dr. Mario World offers a mixed bag. For hardcore gamers, the gameplay is nothing like what was in the original titles. Dr. Mario World is more a match-3 game where you place pills at the top of the screen instead of the bottom. As far as the single-player content is concerned, it's pay-to-win. If you get stuck on a level, you can easily purchase power-ups with in-game currency. This doesn't necessarily ruin the fun of the single-player content, but it's definitely more in line with what you would expect of other FTP match-3 games on the Play Store. Luckily the multiplayer content does not include these power-ups, so it will actually some skill to defeat your live opponents, which is where the real fun of this title is to found.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $69.99

The Mighty Quest for Epic Loot

Android Police coverage: Ubisoft's action RPG 'The Mighty Quest for Epic Loot' is available on Android

The Mighty Quest for Epic Loot isn't a new game as it's actually a re-release of a failed game originally released on PC. The title has been reworked so that it's content is more fitting for mobile play, but this means egregious monetization has been added, along with a bunch of paid pass systems. The title now plays similarly to Nonstop Knight in the way that you hack and slash your way through each level, and that's where the fun is to be found, grinding your way through the story mode. Too bad Ubisoft saw fit to stuff the title with so much monetization because it ruins what could have been a delightful casual dungeon crawler.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Bananagrams: The Official Game

Bananagrams: The Official Game is the latest board game adaptation from Asmodee Digital. Just like in the physical version, you'll face off against opponents by forming a succession of words through the use of a shared pool of letters. Both online and local play is supported, and each match supports up to four players at a time.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

THE GAME OF LIFE Vacations

The Game of Life Vacations is the latest Game of Life board game spin-off on the Play Store, and it offers a 3D experience where players traverse the board on the ground level. Offline local play is supported, and you can also go online to take on your friends and family in both public and private matches. Unlike many of the board game adaptations available on the Play Store, The Game of Life Vacations is a premium release with a single price-point.

Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Type II: FPS TD

Type II: FPS TD offers precisely what its name implies. This is a first-person shooter where you'll spend your time protecting your castle from an onslaught of enemies. You'll have the ability to strategically place towers between each enemy wave, and of course, you'll be able to shoot your own equipped weapons to help keep these enemies at bay. Boss battles are included, and the game supports 60fps gameplay if your device is capable.

Monetization: $5.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Guilt Battle Arena

Guilt Battle Arena is an interesting arena battle game where you'll only have one bullet at your disposal. This adds an extra layer of strategy to the game since you'll have to time your attack perfectly, otherwise, you'll leave yourself open to defeat. Should you miss, you can pick your bullet back up, but first, you'll have to make your way to where it landed without getting yourself killed.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.49 a piece

WrldCraft - AR Sandbox and RPG

WrldCraft is an augmented reality game that looks suspiciously like Minecraft's upcoming AR release. You'll be able to build your very own structures in a real-world setting through your device's AR functionality, and you can even share these designs with your friends since everything you build is persistent thanks to the game's geolocation feature.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $4.99

ChessFinity

ChessFinity combines the strategy of Chess with the casual fun of an endless runner, all to create something that's refreshingly new while remaining familiar. You can only play as a single Chess piece at a time, though you are free to switch to whatever piece you would like to use. This is where the game's strategy comes in as each piece will offer different moves, so it's up to you to figure out the best approach to advance down the board as far as you possibly can.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $8.99

Dungeon Break

Dungeon Break plays just like a classic twin-stick shooter. You'll navigate around each dungeon, taking down your many enemies through traps and attacks. Boss fights are included, which break up the monotony of dungeon crawling. So far the controls work well, and the gameplay is fun, so if you enjoy solid action RPGs, Dungeon Break is a worthwhile choice.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $42.99

Epic Heroes War: Shadow Lord Stickman - Premium

Epic Heroes War: Shadow Lord Stickman - Premium is a hero collection RPG that already exists as an FTP game, but as per usual, this dev seeks to have their game listed on both the paid and free game lists on the Play Store, which is precisely why a $0.99 version exists. Sure, purchasing this newly-released version will net you $5 worth of in-game currency, but past that this paid release is exactly the same as the free one. Don't fall for these tricks people. This title is simply the work of yet another dev gaming Google's horrible Play Store categorization.

Monetization: $0.99 / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $94.99

Gallery: Coloring Book & Decor

A few years ago adult coloring books were all the rage, and so, of course, this trend entered into the digital world with a plethora of coloring apps published on the Play Store. Gallery: Coloring Book & Decor embrace this trend and turn it up a notch by gamifying the coloring process. This means you can expect a story mode to accompany the title's many designs as you draw and color your way to the goal of renovating an art gallery.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

http://youtu.be/6DWDo5Sr43c

Stick Cricket Live

Stick Cricket Live is a casual cricket game where you'll put your batting skills to the test against live players. Of course, you'll start out as a lowly newbie, and you'll have to work your way up the charts by upgrading your skills as you go. The more you win, the more you earn, which makes for a positive feedback loop to keep players hooked.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.49 - $99.99

Bird bnb

Bird bnb is an adorable game all about attracting birds to your tiny bed and breakfast business. That's right, you'll get to run your very own bird BnB, and your job will be to provide the best service possible to your customers, and if you succeed in this effort, you'll unlock new rooms for your bird friends to stay in.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $99.99

Cube Blast Saga

Cube Blast Saga is a casual brick-breaking game that offers a 3D board. You'll have to rotate the tower of blocks to find the optimal color groups to break, which adds an interesting layer to what is otherwise a familiar setup.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $104.99

Evil Lands: Online Action RPG

Evil Lands is a graphically intensive action RPG with online aspects. You'll choose your character to then take on many different quests in an effort to destroy the game's grim creatures of darkness. Luckily you can take on this task with a friend is you so wish, and there's also a PvP mode for those times you'd like to battle your associates to see whose characters are the toughest. These characters are sadly gender locked, so you'll have to make do with what's on offer, and reviews have pointed to poor character balance, so make sure you choose wisely before you begin.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $104.99

Train Station 2: Real Train Tycoon Simulator

Pixel Federation's TrainStation 2 just popped up on the Play Store as an official release. We covered the title's limited beta last year, but now that the game is officially available, you can delve deep into its train simulation gameplay. This sequel is much improved over the original. The graphics are now displayed in an overhead birdseye view that is a lot more pleasing, and the gameplay is a lot more streamlined.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $114.99

