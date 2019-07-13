Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous two weeks or so. Today I have a new social app from Area 120, an exercise app that works a lot like a music playlist, and a minimal writing app that offers both light and dark themes. So without further ado, here are the most notable Android apps released in the last two weeks.

Apps

Shoelace by Area 120

Shoelace is a brand-new social networking app designed around connecting local communities, and it comes from Google's Area 120. Essentially the app will connect users based on their interests, which should make it easy for people to find new friends and acquaintances that share the same passions.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

USA Network

USA Network is a new and official release for Android TV users. Like most apps of this nature, you'll have to supply a cable subscription sign-in to gain access to the majority of USA's content. Once signed in you'll have the ability to watch all of your favorite USA Network shows on-demand, directly on your Android TV device.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Bravo

A day after the USA Network ATV app arrived on the Play Store, NBC Universal released four more ATV apps. Starting with the Bravo release, you can expect the same functionality as the USA Network app above. This means you'll need a cable sign-in to gain access to the majority of this app's content. Of course, a few freebies are thrown in the mix if you'd like to watch some promotional material to get a feel for how the app runs.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

SYFY

Next up is an SYFY Android TV app that features the majority of the content that airs on the sci-fi-themed channel. You can stream these shows on demand, or watch them live as they air, but of course, a cable log-in is required to gain access to the majority of this content.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

E!

E! is yet another Android TV release in today's app roundup, which is the title you will want to install if you wish to watch the network's content on your ATV devices. Just like every other ATV app in today's roundup, a cable sign-in is required to access the majority of material in this release.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Oxygen

Oxygen is the last Android TV app in today's roundup, and it offers the content you would expect to find on the Oxygen channel. So if you're a huge Oxygen fan that would enjoy streaming shows like Snapped, Dateline: Secrets Uncovered, or Buried in the Backyard, this is the release for you.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Face Pause - Pause any app when you look away!

Face Pause is an interesting release from Carl Duncan that makes it easy to pause your apps when you look away from your screen. Obviously, this app will track your eye line through the camera, and if you happen to set down your device or look away from the screen, whatever you are doing will be paused, something could come in very handy for all you gamers out there. The app works as promised, though its permissions and slightly wonky operation show that it could still use a little more polish.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Character Trainer Chinese

Character Trainer Chinese comes from USM, the publisher behind the board game adaptations for Catan and Kahuna. This release is of course not a game, as it's actually a flash-card language learning app. Specifically, the app teaches its users the most important Chinese characters in the language to better prepare those who wish to speak and read the language.

Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / no IAPs

321FIT

321FIT is a workout log app that behaves very much like a music playlist. Simply pick a workout that suits your plan for the day, and the playlist will relay precisely what exercises to perform, much like a physical trainer that resides in your pocket. This way, you can maximize your workout time at the gym without having to put a lot of thought into your routine.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Soul Artists - Talent Booking

Soul Artists is a talent booking app designed to help artists connect with clients. So say you have a skill you excel at but have never felt the need to share your skill with the local community, you could simply list your talent on this app to see if there is a market for your expertise. Of course, like most social apps, a solid user base is necessary, which is still lacking in this release.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Checketry: File and Download Manager

Checketry is a new remote download manager for Android that can make it easier to keep track of your downloads on your PC. So if you'd like to track your Steam, Chrome, and torrent downloads while you're out on the go, Checketry is a reliable option.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Everyday - Calendar Widget

Everyday is a new calendar widget for Android that sports a clean layout for what is an intuitive and customizable widget. A theme engine is included, which means you can match this widget to the theme on your device with ease, and thanks to a wide assortment of layout options, you should have no trouble finding a style that suits your device best.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

ruff

If you like to write and wish you could do so from your Android device without any distractions, then look no further than ruff. The app contains both a light and dark theme, and it even works on Chromebooks, which makes it a great option for portable writing. Saving your content is easy. All you have to do is swipe to the right, and the app will save your progress so that you can easily pick up where you left off, even if you switch to a different Android device.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $0.99 a piece (single purchase to remove ads)

Glassping

Glassping is a unique tool that will let you test the ping time on your website's servers from many locations around the world. So if you'd like to know your website's ping in a particular region, this is the app for you.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $2.99 a piece

WeParent

WeParent is a scheduling app for parents that are divorced or separated. The app is designed to allow for accessible communication between two parties without having to spend a lot of time together planning things out, thus limiting any facetime with an ex-partner. So if you'd like to plan out your kid's schedule without having to interact with an ex, make sure to check out WeParent.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $2.99 - $9.99

Offliner

Offliner is a useful app that makes it easy to store online content for viewing at a later date. This means you can save text pages, video files, as well as audio, straight to the service. Of course, some of the app's better features are locked behind an in-app purchase or two, though if you plan on using the app for free, it's definitely serviceable as is.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $18.99

Voicepop - Transcribe Voice to Text

Voicepop is a new app designed to transcribe your voice to text, and it can work inside of some of the more popular messaging apps. So say you have a friend that keeps leaving you voice messages in WhatsApp, instead of having to listen to them drone on, you can use this app to transcribe their recording so you can read their message at your convenience.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $4.99 - $48.99

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

PLAYMOBIL RC Porsche

PLAYMOBIL RC Porsche ties into both a physical product and an animated movie. This app will allow you to control Rex Dasher's Porsche Mission E RC toy car that directly ties into the upcoming PLAYMOBIL movie. Controlling things like the steering can be done with a digital thumbstick or by tilting your Android device, and you can also turn the vehicle's lights on and off, directly through this app.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Garmin Xero®

The Garmin Xero app ties into the Garmin Xero physical product, a real-time trapshooting training device. So if you're the sort of person who shoots skeet on the weekends and you're looking to up your game, something like the Garmin Xero may just offer the help you've been looking for.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Interact Workspace

Interact Workspace comes from Signify Netherlands B.V., the same company that has published all of the Philips Hue apps on the Play Store. This particular release offers a digital communication channel that can surface relevant information for your office so that it's visible and transparent to clients and workforce. This way, everyone will be able to navigate the office without wondering where anything is or interrupting important meetings. Of course, this is a tie-in release, so unless your office uses the Interact service, you won't need to use this app.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

