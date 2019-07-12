Offline use is an important aspect of many streaming apps. Whether you're traveling, stuck in an area with a spotty reception, or you've maxed out your monthly data usage, you should be able to enjoy your content without relying on a connection. That feature is one of the cornerstones of YouTube's paid Premium subscription, and now it's getting even better with automatic downloads.

If you are a Premium subscriber, you may see a new banner popping up offering to download your favorite topics. When you head to the Downloads section, you'll be able to pick various channels and subjects to save for offline viewing. Each card shows how many videos are included and their total duration, to give you a better idea of what you're saving to your phone.

Presumably, the topics get updated automatically, so you always have the most recently uploaded videos available for offline viewing. We haven't used the feature long enough to be able to test that.

If you are a YouTube Premium subscriber and don't see this yet, you may need to wait. We've only had one tip, so it may be limited to the US or still in the early stages of its rollout.