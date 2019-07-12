You've probably heard about Visible by now — it's a new virtual carrier, combining incredibly low prices ($40/month) with coverage backed by Verizon's nationwide 4G LTE network. It has quickly become the best bang for your buck in the wireless industry, and it even works with Google's latest smartphones, the Pixel 3 and 3a.

You're probably thinking "There's always a big catch with prepaid carriers, so what's Visible's?" The truth is that there's no major catch — Visible gives you unlimited calling, texting, and data on Verizon's 4G LTE network for just $40/month, including taxes and fees. There are no mobile speed caps, either, and you get unlimited mobile hotspot data at 5Mbps. There's no other prepaid carrier out there offering this level of performance and freedom for this incredibly low price, let alone with Verizon's comprehensive coverage.



Visible works great on the Google Pixel 3a (and regular Pixel 3 and 3 XL), so you can get the best deal in wireless with one of the best deals in the smartphone industry. Visible also supports many other popular phones, including the Samsung Galaxy S9/S9+, iPhone X/XR/XS/XS Max, and Moto G7 Power. Visible is adding new smartphones to its own lineup regularly, so be on the lookout for more announcements down the road. If you don't have a compatible smartphone, Visible also offers trade-ins.

You can learn more about Visible and its no-fine-print $40 a month rate from their website. Uncapped speeds are a limited time offer, and you'll get to keep them as long as you're on Visible - but you'll want to act fast to take advantage of this excellent deal.