There's no dearth of true wireless earbuds options out there, but most deliver sound quality that's good-ish, at best. To get superior audio quality, you usually have to go wired or at settle for a wire between each bud. German company Sennheiser's late entry to this market, the Momentum, bucks this trend and is arguably the leader in audio quality — though it comes at a steep $300 price. If you have your eyes on a pair, Fry's currently has them on sale for $200, or $100 off.

In Scott's review of the earbuds, he was impressed by the balanced audio performance, the excellent in-ear fit, and the Pixel Buds-esque fabric of the charging case, which can thankfully be topped up with a USB-C cable.

Battery life is middling though, with the buds lasting 3.5 to 4 hours on a single charge — the case can then top them up two more times. On the whole, the earbuds received an Android Police Most Wanted recommendation, so you're likely to enjoy them.

To get the Momentum earbuds for $200, use promo code 2288 at checkout. The free shipping option wasn't showing up for me, but there were enough Fry's locations that offered free store pickup. There's a limit of one unit per account and this seems to be a one day sale, expiring at 9 PM PT, so don't wait too long if you're thinking of getting a pair.