



The Galaxy Watch Active only hit the market around three months ago, but Samsung has clearly already been hard at work on the second iteration. SamMobile managed to get its hands on photos and some specs on the Galaxy Watch Active2, giving us an early look at what's to come.

Our own Corbin reviewed the current Galaxy Watch Active and liked it for the most part, noting only a few small quibbles. Unfortunately, one of his complaints, the lack of Samsung's signature rotating bezel, is still applicable for the Watch Active2. There are still two buttons on the right side, though the top one is now rectangular and the bottom one has a red accent around it for an unknown reason. A microphone hole and speaker grilles are visible on the other side.

The Watch Active2 is allegedly coming in two sizes: 40mm and 44mm. There will also supposedly be both LTE and Wi-Fi models, with the former having a 340mAh battery and the latter a 237mAh cell. They're speculated to have 1.5GB of RAM with 4GB of storage. The watches reportedly run One UI 1.5, which is a step up from the version 1.0 software currently on its watches.

Given how early these leaks are, it's no surprise that pricing and availability haven't been mentioned. We do know the color options, though: silver, black, and gold. The odds that we hear more about this watch down the line are pretty good, so stay tuned.