The Galaxy Watch Active only hit the market around three months ago, but Samsung has clearly already been hard at work on the second iteration. SamMobile managed to get its hands on photos and some specs on the Galaxy Watch Active2, giving us an early look at what's to come.
Our own Corbin reviewed the current Galaxy Watch Active and liked it for the most part, noting only a few small quibbles. Unfortunately, one of his complaints, the lack of Samsung's signature rotating bezel, is still applicable for the Watch Active2. There are still two buttons on the right side, though the top one is now rectangular and the bottom one has a red accent around it for an unknown reason. A microphone hole and speaker grilles are visible on the other side.
The Watch Active2 is allegedly coming in two sizes: 40mm and 44mm. There will also supposedly be both LTE and Wi-Fi models, with the former having a 340mAh battery and the latter a 237mAh cell. They're speculated to have 1.5GB of RAM with 4GB of storage. The watches reportedly run One UI 1.5, which is a step up from the version 1.0 software currently on its watches.
Given how early these leaks are, it's no surprise that pricing and availability haven't been mentioned. We do know the color options, though: silver, black, and gold. The odds that we hear more about this watch down the line are pretty good, so stay tuned.
It looks like the Watch Active 2 will be taking a few pages from the Apple Watch Series 4 and including an ECG and fall detection. SamMobile reports that there's an ECG app on board to take measurements on the spot, but it will also do so routinely in the background and inform the user of any detected atrial fibrillation. Additionally, the watch will watch out for sudden falls and vibrate on the user's wrist to let them contact emergency services or dismiss the alert. If they don't respond, the watch can alert emergency services and contacts.
A new render of the Active 2 has surfaced courtesy of Android Headlines. It shows the same design as the images above, though you'll more clearly see the red ring around the power button and the microphone hole (presumably) above it. It's unclear if this will be available on the LTE version only or both the Wi-Fi and LTE variants.
- Source:
- SamMobile
