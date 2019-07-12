Last week we learned that Microsoft would be releasing an augmented reality game based on the Minecraft franchise, and today it has been revealed that Minecraft Earth is the name of that title, and that it will be coming to Android as a closed beta sometime this summer. Supposedly it will take everything you know and love from the Bedrock Edition to then repackage it as an AR game. What this means is that you'll be able to play what is essentially the full game in the real world through the lens of you phone's screen, which actually sounds pretty cool.

Above you can watch a teaser trailer that was released today on the official website for Minecraft Earth. This video alludes to the ability to create, explore, and survive within the real world, just as you would in the core title. Minecraft Earth will be free-to-play, and a closed beta is coming to Android and iOS this summer, with more devices to be announced at a later date. It has also been made clear that loot boxes will not be present in the game.

Much like Pokémon GO existing streets and landmarks will make up the map of the in-game world of Minecraft Earth. As you explore this map by traversing your actual surroundings, you'll happen across items called Tappables. When tapped on, they will reveal resources, such as treasure chests, mobs, and adventures, which actually sounds very similar to how Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will play.

If you'd like to participate in the upcoming closed beta, Microsoft has provided a sign-up form that will allow you to receive updates about the game as well as a chance to take part in its beta. You’ll need a mobile device that runs on at least Android Nougat, and you'll also have to supply your Microsoft or Xbox Live account to complete the registration. Those that choose to sign up will earn a free skin for Minecraft Earth.