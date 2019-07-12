When you gotta go, you gotta go. Sometimes Google Maps can help you find a nearby restroom, but the app has historically struggled to list buildings that only serve as toilets. Google is addressing this problem, at lest in India — it's working with India government officials to add more than 45,000 toilets to Maps.

India's Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs is partnering with Google as part of a new "Loo Review" campaign. More than 45,000 toilets across 1,700 cities in the country have already been added to Google Maps. Searching for toilets should also work through Google Assistant and Search. The toilet locator in Maps has reportedly grown in popularity significantly since the project began, and many reviews are tagged with #LooReview.

In all seriousness, it's great to see Google work with government officials to help more people find restrooms, and user reviews on Maps should make it easier to figure out which locations to avoid.