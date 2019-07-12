Last month, Samsung promised that more of its recent A-series phones would arrive in the US over the coming weeks. Following Verizon picking up the A50, another one is here: The Galaxy A10e has surreptitiously arrived at AT&T's digital storefront for $210 outright or $7 a month, bringing a notched 5.83" 720p display, 8-core Exynos SoC, 32GB of storage, 2GB of RAM, and a 3,000mAh battery.

Specs SoC Exynos 7884B (Octa-core, 2 @ 1.6GHz, 6 @ 1.35GHz) Display 5.83" 720 x 1560 IPS RAM 2GB Storage 32GB (microSD expandable) Camera 8MP f/1.9 primary, 5MP front-facing Battery 3000mAh Software Android 9 Pie Dimensions 5.80" x 2.74" x 0.33", 5.93 oz Ports Micro USB Headphone jack Yes

The A10e isn't winning any competitions when it comes to hardware, it's got budget phone specs at a budget price, supplemented by a decidedly non-budget design. While you do have a small chin at the bottom of the screen, the appearance is otherwise reminiscent of flagship phones from the last year or so, with a teardrop-style notch on the "Infinity Display" and a (mostly) edge-to-edge screen.

So far only AT&T has picked up the A10e. Although Samsung's site also has a listing (curiously at a lower price), it is also for the AT&T model, and doesn't point at any retailers yet.

The Micro USB interface for charging is an anachronism in 2019, but typical for budget-minded devices. It even had a headphone jack (according to Samsung's listing, anyway).

Interested parties can seemingly order one from the carrier as of now, with delivery set for next week, and there's also a special offer which brings the price down to just $1 a month via bill credits if you activate on a new line.