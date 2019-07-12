With Android Q, Google is focusing on privacy and battery optimizations. The new OS version makes location permissions more granular and allows us to grant them only when interested apps are in use. Contrary to this new-found privacy focus, a bug in the latest beta switches all apps that you've previously granted location access "only while in use" to "allowed all the time." Luckily, the beta also addresses this issue by sending you a notification whenever an app asks for your location in the background.

Okay, this is awesome. Great work, Google. I had no idea Instagram had access to my location all the time, and I don't recall ever granting it… pic.twitter.com/CRUrOSRrTf — Cassidy ❤️💜💙 (@CassidyJames) July 11, 2019

Cassidy James first noticed the new notification feature and posted about it on Twitter, wondering how Instagram got the permission in the first place. In the subsequent thread, another person noted that updating to Beta 5 grants full location access to all apps that previously had "only while in use" enabled. We can in fact confirm that this is the case for a lot of apps, although notably, Google's own apps remained in the correct category — so you might want to verify your location permissions if you've updated to this build.

Thus, the new background location alert already works as intended. If you haven't noticed that an app gets location in the background, you can act quickly after receiving the notification and don't end up wondering where all your battery life went. And as to inadvertently granting some apps full location access, well, it's a beta, after all.