Prime Day kicks off Monday, July 15 at 12am PT / 3am ET and runs for 48 hours, with new deals launching as often as every five minutes, promising a two-day parade of more than a million deals worldwide reserved exclusively for Prime members

Can’t wait for Monday? Shop with Alexa on an Echo device beginning Saturday, July 13 to get early access to select deals on devices. Just ask, “Alexa, what are my deals?”

Lady Gaga’s new beauty brand HAUS Laboratories available for Prime member preorder on Amazon this Prime Day 2019

Find the biggest Prime Day deals ever on Alexa-enabled products—Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, just$14.99 and Echo for only $49.99

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul. 12, 2019-- (NASDAQ:AMZN) – The big event for savvy shoppers around the world is almost here as Amazon prepares to kick off Prime Day at 12 am PT / 3am ET on July 15. For the first time ever, Prime members will enjoy a full 48 hours of epic fun on more than a million deals worldwide – giving them the best in shopping and savings. Throughout Prime Day 2019, new deals will launch as often as every five minutes, giving shoppers plenty of reasons to come back again and again. Anyone can shop and save this Prime Day by joining Prime or starting a free 30-day trial at amazon.com/primeday.

Amazon’s most exciting deals event will also give Prime members the exclusive chance to preorder Lady Gaga’s new HAUS Laboratories beauty collection. Members will be able to preorder HAUS Laboratoriesproducts including six Collections and nine limited-time duo sets, while supplies last. Each kit includes one glam attack (all over liquid shimmer powder), one RIP lip liner and one Le riot lip gloss. Little monsters everywhere will be the first to discover and shop Lady Gaga’s newest creation on amazon.com/hauslabs.

“I'm so pleased to be pre-launching HAUS Laboratories on Prime Day with Amazon,” said Founder Lady Gaga. “I only like to work with good people and companies, and this partnership with Amazon felt really right. Amazon can help us make HAUS Laboratories accessible on a global scale so we can empower everyone to be the artist of their own identity.”

Ways to Shop This Prime Day

Beginning July 15, members can shop Prime Day deals via Alexa, just ask, "Alexa, what are my Prime Day deals?" Can't wait for Prime Day? Alexa makes it easy to find the top deals every day and members can get early access to select deals on devices by asking, “Alexa, what are my deals?” Plus, members will also find select device deals early on Amazon.com starting July 14 at 12pm PT/3pm ET.

Prime members can also shop star-studded deals on products from famous faces, go to amazon.com/celebdealsor start by asking “Alexa, order Jaden Smith’s JUST water”, “Alexa, order Marshmello’s stuffed puffs”, or “Alexa, order Zac Brown’s demerbox.” Plus, tune into Amazon Live throughout Prime Day to watch a SHOPPABLE Prime Day livestream and with appearances from some of your favorite celebrities.

Rather shop in-store? Members will also have the chance to get great deals in-person to save at Whole Foods Market, Amazon Books and Treasure Truck.

Prime Day Deals Preview

When it comes to big savings on incredible products, Prime Day 2019 delivers in a big way with more than one million deals globally including new featured Lightning Deals. These featured Lightning Deals will include jaw-dropping prices on top-tier brands. These deals could sell out fast, so we encourage Prime members to come back frequently to view new deals launching throughout the 48-hour event. Stay tuned, featured Lightning Deals will include some of the most exciting products of the year. Stocking up for business purposes? Business Prime members can take advantage of all the same great savings on Prime Day. Find a preview of Prime Day deals members can expect below.

Amazon Devices

Save $25 on Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, just $14.99

Save $25 on Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote, just $24.99

Save $50 on Fire TV Cube, just $69.99

Save $50 on Echo, just $49.99

Save $70 on Echo Show, just $159.99

Save $20 on the all-new Fire 7 tablet, just $29.99, or get two for $49.98—a $50 savings

Save $30 on the Fire HD 8 tablet, just $49.99, or get two for $79.98—an $80 savings

Save $50 on the Fire HD 10 tablet, just $99.99, or get two for $179.98—a $120 savings

Save $40 on the all-new Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet, just $59.99, or get two for $99.98—a $100 savings

Save $50 on the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet, just $79.99, or get two for $139.98—a $120 savings

Save $25 on Echo Dot Kids Edition, just $44.99

Save up to $50 on Kindle Paperwhite, plus get a $5 eBook credit and three months free Kindle Unlimited, starting at just $84.99

Save $30 on the all-new Kindle, plus get a $5 eBook credit and three months free Kindle Unlimited, just $59.99

Get an Amazon Smart Plug and Echo for just $54.98

Save up to $200 on eero WiFi systems

Save $30 on Ring Video Doorbell, just $69.99

Save $80 on Blink XT2 2-Cam System, just $99.99

Electronics

Save up to 50% on Select Sony LED Smart TVs

Save big on Samsung QLED 65" TV

Save up to 50% on select PC gaming laptops, desktops, monitors, components, and accessories

Save $120 on Portal from Facebook with Alexa Built-in, just $79

Save on select productivity monitors, accessories and networking products

Save on select Chromebooks

Save up to 50% on select PC streaming equipment

Save $50 on the all-new ecobee Smart Thermostat with Alexa Built-in, just $199

Save 30% on connected home devices

Save big on select SanDisk and WD storage and memory products

Save 30% on select Phone Cases and Accessories

Save up to 40% on headphones from top brands

Fashion

Something Navy’s Arielle Charnas curated her #PrimeDayPicks across Amazon Fashion, including styles from Splendid, Daily Ritual, Calvin Klein, adidas, Rebecca Taylor, AG Adriano Goldschmied, Amazon Essentials and more, as well as kids styles from LOOK by crewcuts, Moon and Back by Hanna Andersson, and Simple Joys by Carter’s

Save up to 40% on select Under Armour clothing, shoes and accessories

Save up to 30% on select Lacoste clothing, shoes, and more

Save up to 50% on select J. Crew Mercantile clothing

Save up to 30% on select Calvin Klein clothing for men and women

Save up to 30% on select active wear from Champion, Spalding, and more

Save up to 30% on select fashion styles from Alo Yoga, True Religion, and more

Save up to 30% on select adidas clothing, shoes, and accessories

Save up to 60% on select Eddie Bauer clothing and accessories

Home & Kitchen

Save up to 30% on select Classic Brands Mattresses

Save up to 30% on select Furniture, Mattresses, and Area Rugs

Save up to 30% on select Ashley Mattresses and Furniture

Save up to 30% on select Linenspa Mattresses

Save on iRobot Roomba robotic vacuums

Save on Dyson vacuums and air purifiers

Save on Cricut cutting machines and accessories

Save on Linenspa mattress toppers

Save on Levoit air purifiers

Save on SodastreamSparkling Water Machines

Save on Vitamix Blenders and Accessories

Save on Rachael Ray Bakeware

Home Improvement

Save 30% on select Moen Products

Save 20% on Insinkerator Garbage Disposals

Save up to 20% off on Toto Products

Smart Home

Save 30% on Lutron Smart Dimmer Starter Kit

Save 28% on Caseta Smart Lighting Dimmer Switch

Save 32% on Furbo Dog Camera

Save up to 55% on Tp-Link Switch & Dot Bundle

Save up to 30% on Netgear routers

Major Appliances

Save 10% on FirstBuild Opal Nugget Ice Maker

Save 10% on NewAir 126 Can Beverage Center

Save 20% on Avalon Bottom Loading Water Cooler

Amazon Brands and Exclusives

Save up to 50% on men's and women's clothing and more from Amazon Essentials, Daily Ritual, Goodthreads, Core 10, Buttoned Down and Lark & Ro

Save up to 40% on Belei skincare and Revly beauty supplements

Save up to 30% on everyday essentials from Presto!, Solimo, Happy Belly and Wickedly Prime

Save up to 30% on fitness, home, electronics accessories and more from AmazonBasics

Beauty, Health & Personal Care

Save up to 40% on Luxury Beauty Appliance brands, including BaBylissPRO, FOREO, Paul Mitchell and more

Save 30% or more on Luxury and Professional Beauty brands, including Mario Badescu, Clarisonic, RUSK and more

Up to 40% Off on beauty and personal care items from Revlon, Wahl, Remington and more

Save $99 on 23andMe's Health + Ancestry Service

Save up to 50% on AncestryDNA

Buy AncestryDNA+Traits for only $69 to discover your ethnicity estimate and 26 of your most interesting personal traits.

Household Essentials

Save 35% on grocery Back-to-School brands, including Bubly, KIND, Gatorade and more

Save 30% on beverages from top brands, including Lavazza, Perrier, Starbucks and more

Save up to 40% on household essential brands, including Energizer, Hefty, Finish and more

Save up to 35% on Nutrition & Wellness brands, including Culturelle, up4, Dymatize and more

Toys & Baby Products

Save up to 40% on select toys and games including favorites from VTech, Crayola, and Exploding Kittens

Save up to 30% on select outdoor toys including NERF, Radio Flyer, and water tables from Step 2

Save 20% on Skip Hop baby products

Save 20% off or more on activity & gear brands, including Baby Einstein, Ingenuity, Disney Baby and more

Save on Summer Infant 3D Lite Convenience Stroller

Video Games

Save on select Nintendo Switch + $35 Digital eShop Gift Card

Save 25% on Nintendo Joy-Con (L/R)

Save up to 50% on Astro A40 TR headset

Save up to $40 on Oculus Go 32GB

Save up to 33% on Sony PS4 Pro Console bundle

Automotive, Tools, Lawn & Garden

Save up to 30% on Castrol Motor Oil

Save up to 30% on Chemical Guys Car Care Kits

Save up to 30% on select BLACK+DECKER products

Save 30% on the Westinghouse Inverter Generator

Save up to 50% on Firepits by Endless Summer

Save 36% on the Sun Joe SPX2598 Pressure Washer

Sports & Outdoors

Save 20% on the Bowflex Max Trainer M7 Cardio Machine

Save up to 20% on Gaiam Essential's thick yoga mats

Save over 20% on Coleman Camping Equipment

Save 20% off Nautilus Fitness Equipment

Save 20% Off Schwinn Exercise Bikes and Equipment

Save 20% on select Champion products

Save 30% on Outdoor Essentials from CamelBak, Marmot, ExOfficio, Columbia, and Pure Fishing

Pets

Save 60% on a first pet food subscription

Save 32% on Furbo Dog Camera

Save up to 40% on SmartyPaws human and pet vitamins

Save 30% on an Exclusive Prime Day Throwback-themed BarkBox

Office Supplies

Save big on select HP office printers

Save 30% on Rocketbook executive and mini notebooks

Save up to 33% on HP Sprocket Plus Instant Photo Printer

Save 20% on select Paper Mate pens

Save 15% or more on Canon printers

Save 40% on 3D Systems FabPro 3D Printer, just $1,999

Save 35% on 3D Systems bundle including the FabPro 3D Printer + Curing unit, just $2,599

Save 30% on Dremel 3D Printers

Save 20% on LulzBot TAZ Pro 3D Printer, just $3,960, and on MonoPrice Delta PRO 3D Printer, just $949

Save 15% or more on Brother printers

Save 25% on select Elmer’s Glue

Save on filament from top brands, including SainSmart and UP Fila Premium ABS 3D Printer Filament

Additional Deals from Across Amazon

Whole Foods Market – Amazon and Whole Foods Market are offering some of the deepest discounts of the year on summertime favorites in celebration of Prime Day. In addition, Prime members who spend $10 at Whole Foods Market in store or on Prime Now will receive a $10 credit to use on Amazon for Prime Day. This offer is available until July 16. Visit wholefoods.com/primedayto learn more.

Amazon and Whole Foods Market are offering some of the deepest discounts of the year on summertime favorites in celebration of Prime Day. In addition, Prime members who spend $10 at Whole Foods Market in store or on Prime Now will receive a $10 credit to use on Amazon for Prime Day. This offer is available until July 16. Visit wholefoods.com/primedayto learn more. Amazon Music Unlimited – Prime members new to Amazon Music Unlimited can get six months free of the premium music streaming service with purchase of select Amazon Echo devices during Prime Day.

Prime members new to Amazon Music Unlimited can get six months free of the premium music streaming service with purchase of select Amazon Echo devices during Prime Day. Twitch Prime – Twitch Prime is going big for Prime Day 2019 with free content giveaways for Apex Legends and EA SPORTS titles . Twitch Prime is also bringing celebrities, top streamers, and Prime members together for the Twitch Prime Crown Cup featuring FIFA 19 and Apex Legends , with events in London and Las Vegas, streamed live on July 13 at twitch.tv/twitchprime.

Twitch Prime is going big for Prime Day 2019 with free content giveaways for and EA SPORTS titles Twitch Prime is also bringing celebrities, top streamers, and Prime members together for the Twitch Prime Crown Cup featuring and , with events in London and Las Vegas, streamed live on July 13 at twitch.tv/twitchprime. Prime Video – Get 50% off for three months when you subscribe to SHOWTIME or STARZ on Prime Video Channels or in app. Get 50% off for three months when you subscribe to CBS All Access on Prime Video Channels.

– Get 50% off for three months when you subscribe to SHOWTIME or STARZ on Prime Video Channels or in app. Get 50% off for three months when you subscribe to CBS All Access on Prime Video Channels. Amazon Photos – Prime members who try Amazon Photos will get a $15Amazon credit.

– Prime members who try Amazon Photos will get a $15Amazon credit. Prime Book Box – Prime members new to Prime Book Box can get 30% off their first box (now $13.99 instead of $19.99) this Prime Day at amazon.com/PrimeBookBox.

– Prime members new to Prime Book Box can get 30% off their first box (now $13.99 instead of $19.99) this Prime Day at amazon.com/PrimeBookBox. Kindle Unlimited – Prime members new to Kindle Unlimited can get their first 3 months for FREE when they sign up, visit amazon.com/ku.

– Prime members new to Kindle Unlimited can get their first 3 months for FREE when they sign up, visit amazon.com/ku. Audible – Audible members will enjoy exclusive access to a special offer on a selection of listener favorites including something for everyone

Audible members will enjoy exclusive access to a special offer on a selection of listener favorites including something for everyone IMDbPro – For a limited time, Prime members can receive a 30-day free trial and save 60% on a new annual membership to IMDbPro, the essential resource for the entertainment industry, making it just $95 – the lowest price in IMDbPro history.

For a limited time, Prime members can receive a 30-day free trial and save 60% on a new annual membership to IMDbPro, the essential resource for the entertainment industry, making it just $95 – the lowest price in IMDbPro history. Prime Pantry – Save $10 off orders of $40 or more

Save $10 off orders of $40 or more Prime Now – Prime members can shop hundreds of Prime Day deals through Prime Now for delivery in as little as an hour. Save up to 50% on electronics, devices, home essentials, snacks, beverages, and more with exclusive deals. New to Prime Now? Prime members who have not yet tried Prime Now will receive $15 off their order of $35 or more through July 16.

Prime members can shop hundreds of Prime Day deals through Prime Now for delivery in as little as an hour. Save up to 50% on electronics, devices, home essentials, snacks, beverages, and more with exclusive deals. New to Prime Now? Prime members who have not yet tried Prime Now will receive $15 off their order of $35 or more through July 16. AmazonFresh – Prime members shopping AmazonFresh can save up to 50% when shopping AmazonFresh, including $0.25 deals on Sabra Hummus, Cheetos, Double Stuf Oreos and more. Plus, new AmazonFresh customers can get $15 off their order of $35 or more.

Prime members shopping AmazonFresh can save up to 50% when shopping AmazonFresh, including $0.25 deals on Sabra Hummus, Cheetos, Double Stuf Oreos and more. Plus, new AmazonFresh customers can get $15 off their order of $35 or more. Treasure Truck – Customers in select cities can save over 20% on upcoming Treasure Truck offers, including Ecovacs Robotic Vacuum and Lenovo Smart Tablet – sign-up for notifications at amazon.com/treasuretruck to get in on the latest treasure.

Customers in select cities can save over 20% on upcoming Treasure Truck offers, including Ecovacs Robotic Vacuum and Lenovo Smart Tablet – sign-up for notifications at amazon.com/treasuretruck to get in on the latest treasure. Woot! – Amazon's daily deal site is cranking up ridiculously good deals and shenanigans for Prime Day, with deep discounts and free shipping, only available to Prime members. In addition, Prime members get access to our world famous Bags of Crap (BOCs), a random collection of stuff that we shove into a box for just $10. Visit woot.comfrom July 14 through July 16 or download the Woot! App.

Shop Deals from Small and Medium-Sized Businesses

Prime members can support small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) this Prime Day by shopping deals from Amazon Storefronts, Amazon Handmade, Amazon Launchpad, and more. Last Prime Day, small and medium-sized businesses selling in Amazon’s stores surpassed $1.5 billion in sales. This year, members can shop hundreds of thousands of Prime Day deals from SMBs around the globe, and for the first time, U.S. based members will be able to shop dedicated pages of Prime Day deals from local innovators, artisans, and entrepreneurs.

Save up to 30% on select Amazon Handmade products, including jewelry, wall art, home décor, kitchen supplies and gifts

Save 30% or more on select Amazon Launchpad products, including toys, connected home devices, luxury beauty devices and more

Amazon Books, Amazon 4-star

Prime members can take advantage of Prime Day deals at 19 Amazon Books and 3 Amazon 4-star locations across the U.S. where members always receive the same pricing as on Amazon.com. Now through July 16, Prime members can also get a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card on purchases of $50 or more throughout the store. To find locations, hours and in-store deals, visit amazon.com/stores/primeday. Store customers can test-drive Amazon devices, check out the hottest new toys, learn how to incorporate smart home products into their daily lives and discover new books and other customer favorites. During Prime Day, members will find cool giveaways in store, as well as deals on toys, games, home, kitchen, electronics and more.

Products from JoJo Siwa including Oh, You Fancy: Coloring and Activity Book, Rubie’s JoJo Siwa Hair Bows, and Just Play JoJo Siwa Singing Doll.

Toys including Hot Wheels id Smart Track and Vehicles, Learning Resources Coding Critters, PlayWheels Jojo 2-Wheel Aluminum Scooter, Crayola Scribble Scrubbie, Dreamworks Dragons Hatching Toothless Interactive Baby Dragon, and Fisher-Price Wonder Makers Design System Build Around Town Starter Kit.

Tips to Save this Prime Day

Amazon Prime Credit Cards: Now through July 25, when eligible Prime members apply and are approved for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card they will instantly receive an $80 Gift Card that is added directly to their Amazon.com gift card balance. Additionally, on July 15 and July 16, Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Cardmembers with an eligible Prime membership will receive a total of 6% Back on purchases at Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market, and Amazon Prime Store Cardmembers with an eligible Prime membership will get 6% back at Amazon.com.

Now through July 25, when eligible Prime members apply and are approved for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card they will instantly receive an $80 Gift Card that is added directly to their Amazon.com gift card balance. Additionally, on July 15 and July 16, Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Cardmembers with an eligible Prime membership will receive a total of 6% Back on purchases at Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market, and Amazon Prime Store Cardmembers with an eligible Prime membership will get 6% back at Amazon.com. Amazon App: Prime members can shop anytime, anywhere with the Amazon App and set Watch a Deal alerts to start watching deals up to 6 hours before they are live. And, from July 8 through July 14, U.S. Prime members can also get a Sneak Peek into Prime Day deals in the Amazon App, and unlock additional discountson select Early Prime Day deals between 6am and 12pm PT. Simply open the app, tap on the camera icon, and try the View in Your Room, Product Search, or Barcode Scanner to get an additional 20% off select Early Prime Day deals purchased through the app. For more information, visit amazon.com/scanit. Shop anytime, anywhere with the Amazon App to ensure you never miss a deal.

Prime members can shop anytime, anywhere with the Amazon App and set Watch a Deal alerts to start watching deals up to 6 hours before they are live. And, from July 8 through July 14, U.S. Prime members can also get a Sneak Peek into Prime Day deals in the Amazon App, and unlock additional discountson select Early Prime Day deals between 6am and 12pm PT. Simply open the app, tap on the camera icon, and try the View in Your Room, Product Search, or Barcode Scanner to get an additional 20% off select Early Prime Day deals purchased through the app. For more information, visit amazon.com/scanit. Shop anytime, anywhere with the Amazon App to ensure you never miss a deal. Shopping with Alexa: Get early access to select deals on devices—shop with Alexa on any Echo device beginning July 13. Just ask, “Alexa, what are my deals”. To track your Prime Day orders with Alexa, just ask, “Alexa, where’s my stuff?”

Get early access to select deals on devices—shop with Alexa on any Echo device beginning July 13. Just ask, “Alexa, what are my deals”. To track your Prime Day orders with Alexa, just ask, “Alexa, where’s my stuff?” Amazon.com in Spanish: Customers can shop Prime Day deals, view their shopping cart, and place orders in Spanish. Preferred language settings can be updated in the Amazon App and on Amazon.com by clicking the 'globe' button located in the navigation bar at the top of the Amazonhome screen. To date, millions of customers have chosen Spanish as their preferred language to shop on Amazon.com and in the Amazon App.

Every Day Made Better with Prime

Prime was designed to make your life better every single day. Over 100 million paid members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime, including the best of shopping and entertainment on Prime Day. In the U.S. that includes unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video; unlimited access to Prime Music, Prime Reading, Twitch Prime and more. Prime members can also get deep discounts on select popular products at Whole Foods Market plus an additional 10 percent off hundreds of sale items. Prime was built on the foundation of unlimited fast, free shipping. In addition to one-day delivery coast to coast, Amazon customers in thousands of cities and towns across 44 major metropolitan areas already have access to millions of items with free same-day delivery. Simply look for items marked as eligible for delivery today, order by lunch, and get your items by bed time. For delivery in a matter of hours, members can also use Prime Now to receive grocery delivery from Whole Foods Marketin nearly 90 U.S. metros, or grocery pickup in as little as 30 minutes in 30 metros, with more to come in 2019. We will continue to offer more than 100 million products for two-day delivery as well. Start a free trial of Amazon Prime at amazon.com/prime.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190711005897/en/