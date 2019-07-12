Article Contents
Welcome to Friday, everyone. Now that the weekend is almost here, it's time again to pore through a new collection of apps and games that are currently on sale on the Play Store. I've highlighted the more noteworthy Android titles in bold to ensure that discovery is manageable, so make sure to snag these sales while they last.
Free
Apps
- CineLenses $4.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Complex Number Calculator | Polar Complex Calc $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- AuditBricks - Site Auditing, Snagging & Punch List $5.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- OnSite Checklist - Quality & Safety Inspector $5.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Poke Me - Water Drink Reminder $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- SnagBricks - Site Auditing, Snagging & Punch List $5.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- SnagID - Site Snagging, Auditing & Inspection Tool $5.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Digits $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- ElectroCalc PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- SwimE - swim entries, swim times, swim comparison $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- MyLog - Diary + Notes + Pocket $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- nBubble Pro - Notifications in bubble $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- QR and Barcode Scanner PRO $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Monsterville $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- HEXASMASH • Wrecking Ball Physics Puzzle $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Cubes $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Robo Two VIP $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Into the Void $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Motorsport Manager Mobile 2 $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Multiplication Tables 10x10 $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Stone Of Souls $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tower of Farming - idle RPG (Premium) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Angel Fish: VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Devil Twins: VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Ghostpol $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Idle Fishing Empire - Fish Tycoon Clicker PRO $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mystic Guardian VIP : Old School Action RPG $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Soccer Star Clicker VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Superhero War Premium: Robot Fight - Action RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- VectorScapes - Wallpaper Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Black Army Emerald - Icon Pack - Fresh dashboard $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Ascio - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Sunset Colors : Xperia Theme $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- AMETAL Silver Black Xperia Theme $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Iconix - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- WINTER Wallpapers 4K PRO ( HD Backgrounds ) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- Castro Premium $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- PingTools Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Skit Premium $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Droid Automation - Pro Edition $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- G-Stomper Rhythm Premium Key $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Intrusion Detection PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Drugs Dictionary $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- MeowApp - Cute Cat Sound App $8.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Diseases Dictionary $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- NFC EMV Card Reader $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Touchless Notifications Pro - Summer Sale 50% OFF $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- World Map - Atlas Plus $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Astrolapp Live Planets and Sky Map $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Baggage - Packing list PRO (without ADS) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- doubleTwist Pro music player (FLAC/ALAC & Gapless) $7.99 -> $5.59; Sale ends in 6 days
- Spelling Check PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- DirectChat Pro (ChatHeads) $1.98 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Network Analyzer Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- PhCyber VPN PRO $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sideload Channel Launcher 2 for TV $3.48 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Super Bass Booster Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- My Child Lebensborn $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- Stardew Valley $7.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- Pocket Rogues: Ultimate $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Age of Civilizations Europe $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Word Quest PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Paddocks $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Nice Bowling $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Pocket war 2K (early access) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- AFK Heroes $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Bulb Boy $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Chess Repertoire Manager PRO - Train and Play $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cyber Knights RPG Elite $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hidden Numbers PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Neighbours from Hell: Season 2 - Premium $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Word Gram PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- BotSumo: Battle Arena 2-player $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Doom & Destiny $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Doom & Destiny Advanced $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Draw Rider Plus $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Puzlogic $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sonya The Great Adventure Full $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Angry Banana $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- ZombieVital DG $12.99 -> $7.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Black & Red | Xperia™ Theme $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- ctOS UI Full Version $1.98 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mars in HD Gyro 3D - XLVersion $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Space - Stars & Clouds 3DXL Wallpaper + Cardboard $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Venus in HD Gyro 3D XLVersion $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- YKP One - for KLWP $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- YKP Two - for KLWP $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
