The Pixel 3a and 3a XL are already a great deal with a starting price of $400 and the best camera available on a smartphone. It's getting even better on Amazon Prime Day, though. Amazon will throw in a $100 Amazon gift card with purchase of a 3a XL. You can get a deal on the more expensive Pixel 3 phones, too.

The Pixel 3a and 3a XL are available on Amazon for the same price as they are on the Google Store -- that's $399 for the 3a and $479 for the 3a XL. While these phones have a slower Snapdragon SoC and plastic bodies, they're very nearly the equal of the Pixel 3/3 XL for twice as much. The $100 Amazon card is yours automatically if you buy the 3a XL on Prime Day, July 15-16. This isn't the first time Amazon has offered such a deal, but it's still a good one.

In addition, the premium Pixels will be on sale if you really want one of those for some reason. All Pixel 3s are going to be $260 off for Prime Day (Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL). So, you're looking at $540 for the cheapest Pixel 3. It's a good value, but the Pixel 4 is right around the corner.