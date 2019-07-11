Samsung is going to announce the Galaxy Note 10 in just a few weeks, but there won't be any major surprises. After numerous render leaks and device renders, photos of the device have now appeared courtesy of the FCC. There are multiple photos of the Note 10+ in Samsung's regulatory filings, confirming several features of the device.

The images above jive with the previous leaks. There's no headphone jack, but the phone does have buttons. They're a bit odd, though. There's a volume rocker and one other button on the left side of the phone. Samsung is supposedly killing the Bixby button, so that may be the power button—on the wrong side, by the way. The image doesn't show any buttons on the right edge.

The Note 10+ will have an S Pen that charges inside the holder and connects via Bluetooth. It also has Wi-Fi 6, previously known as 802.11ax. The filing doesn't mention 5G support for this variant, but there are plenty of LTE bands. The FCC also has a separate listing for the smaller Note 10, but there's no 5G there, either. There may be more tidbits to extract from these filings, but there's not much left to know.