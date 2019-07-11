Google has been working quite a bit on its news offerings over the past year. An overhauled Google News app launched a year ago, and has continued to get updates since, but the News tab in desktop Google Search has has had the same design for ages. That will soon change though, as Google has announced a redesign for the tab.

The Google News Initiative Twitter account teased the redesign earlier today, which uses a card-based layout with larger images. It's a lot easier to parse than the current design, and fits in more with the mobile app.

Over the next couple weeks we’re rolling out a redesigned News tab in Search on desktop. The refreshed design makes publisher names more prominent and organizes articles more clearly to help you find the news you need. Check it out 👇 pic.twitter.com/xa2aZfO4Qd — Google News Initiative (@GoogleNewsInit) July 11, 2019

Google says the redesign will roll out "over the next couple weeks," so if you don't have it already, give it some time.