The invasion of the dark mode continues with Google Fit being one of the latest apps to get its own today. Thanks to an update to version 2.16.22, the app received the coveted battery and AMOLED-friendly theme.
The new look is exhaustively applied throughout the whole interface. All three tabs, the different tracking and stats screens, settings, and even the homescreen widget and help page have been darkened. The color scheme is dark grey though, so those of you who prefer a perfect pitch-black design will have to cope with this.
One of our tipsters tells us there's a manual setting for the app's theme where you can choose it to be white, dark, or switch automatically with battery saver. I don't see this on my Pixel 2 XL with Android Q beta 4, so perhaps it's a server-side change. Still, when I set my phone to use the dark mode on a system-wide level, Fit follows suit.
The update to Google Fit 2.16.22 is rolling out on the Play Store, but if you still don't have it or would rather download it manually, we have the file for you on APK Mirror. And if you were affected by the tracking, sync, and/or login issues that have recently plagued Fit, you may want to get this new version to see if it solves them.
