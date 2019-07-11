The Chromecast is a handy gadget to have plugged into the TV — letting you initiate and control video playback from your streaming service of choice all from a smartphone. With the Google-Amazon spat finished, the last frontier, aka Prime Video, has also been breached. If you're looking to get a Chromecast, a 2-pack of the current gen model can be had at Best Buy for $50, effectively $25 a pop.

This Chromecast sells for $35 on Amazon, the Google Store, and other retailers, and the lowest I've seen it drop to is $30, so this is quite a good deal. Launched in 2018, the third generation of Chromecast brought with it support for multi-room audio. Sadly, video output is still capped at 1080p/60fps, so you'd have to get a Chromecast Ultra for 4K playback.

With Roku being built into more TVs than ever (I'm looking at you, TCL), finding a unit with Chromecast integration seems to be getting harder — buying a standalone Chromecast is a good way not to have to worry about that. If you're thinking of getting one, don't mull over it too long, as it's Best Buy's Deal of the Day.