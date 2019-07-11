If you're looking for an affordable device to watch movies and videos, Anker's Nebula Prizm projector might be an interesting option. Indeed, the product is currently selling for $85 on Amazon, with an additional $20 on-page coupon, bringing it down to just $65, instead of the original $110 MSRP.

The projector features both HDMI and USB input, so you can connect it to your set-top-box, phone, or computer, or play content directly from an external drive. It also has a built-in 5W stereo speaker to let you enjoy your movies, in addition to a 3.5mm audio output jack. Lastly, it comes with a remote control so you won't have to move around to control it.

Unfortunately, Anker recommends using the Nebula Prizm in low light environments, and some reviewers have reported the images aren't bright enough to be clearly visible in daylight. The projector's resolution is also quite low, as it's limited to 800x480p — I didn't even think this resolution still existed.

If you're looking for an inexpensive projector and aren't too picky on its specs, this is definitely a great deal, though. To purchase the Nebula Prizm at the discounted price, simply follow the link below and tick the coupon to pay only $65 for it. In case you want something just a tad more premium, you might want to check out the Optoma UHL55, which is $500 off at B&H.