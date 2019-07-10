There's a general notion out there that USA Network, which NBCUniversal owns, typically acts as the receptacle for second-rate programming that NBC would not air to its white bread primetime audience on any given night. But it's since grown to be what Showtime is to CBS: a home for popular older series like "Law & Order," acclaimed dramas like "Mr. Robot," and a major destination for sports superfans — namely, WWE. To think that it has lacked an Android TV app for the longest time might be unbelievable to some of us, but alas, USA Network finally has such an app.

The mobile app was already Cast-compatible for Chromecasts and Google Cast TVs, but providing a native interface for Android TV owners makes the browsing experience from the sofa just seamless — no need to dig for the phone. As with said mobile app, Android TV users are able to watch live TV as well as recorded content and continue watching content from where they left it. Plus, they're able to link up to content from other NBCUniversal platforms as well.

The app is available on the Play Store and APK Mirror right now.