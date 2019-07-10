The Mighty Quest for Epic Loot was originally a free-to-play action role-playing game developed by Ubisoft Montreal for PC. After its release in 2015, the game only lasted a year before Ubisoft shut down its servers. Never a company to sit on its laurels, Ubisoft has seen fit to bring the game back for mobile devices, and it just landed on the Google Play Store as a new release.

If you ever played the original The Mighty Quest for Epic Loot on PC, you'll quickly notice a few differences in the Android version that was launched today. The first significant change is that the castle building portion of the original is absent in the mobile release, which was probably the most interesting game mode, so that's a bummer. Primarily the game now plays a lot like Nonstop Knight in the way that you hack and slash your way through each level, with the addition of egregious monetization. A forced tutorial is included (hurray for the dumbing down of games), and once you advance a bit through the adventure mode new sections will open up, such as a trial and PvP mode.

One major issues I've had with The Mighty Quest has to do with its controls. On a phone, the controls aren't all that bad since you'll play one-handed (yes, this is a portrait-only game), though once you jump to a bigger screen, like on a tablet, things go south rather quickly. The game does not support multiple inputs at the same time, which means you can't move and attack at the same time without halting one or the other when you tap on the screen. Sure, movement is built into your attacks, so your character will automatically navigate to the next opponent, but this leaves a lot to be desired if you're the sort of person that expects full control when gaming.

Besides the loss of content and the addition of iffy streamlined touch-based gameplay, you can expect to discover a bunch of different monetization options. The title's in-app purchases range all the way up to $99.99 per item, multiple currencies are also included, and yes, there's a stamina system. On top of these issues, there's also loot boxes, a 7-day gem pass, a 7-day energy pass, and an overall game pass is "coming soon." So if there was any question as to whether Ubisoft is cashing in with the re-release of The Mighty Quest for Epic Loot on mobile, here's your answer.

If you're really into free-to-play action RPGs built around a generic world, I suppose The Mighty Quest for Epic Loot can be fun in short bursts. You'll have to ignore the overabundance of monetization options, as well as the lackluster touchscreen support, but at its core, the grindy hack and slash gameplay can be enjoyable as a time waster. I surely wouldn't recommend investing a lot of time or money into the title, but really I could say the same about the majority of mobile releases on the Play Store, so I guess we kind of have to take what we are given at this point. I for one, will be skipping this release.