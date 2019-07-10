JBL and Google announced the Link Bar more than a year ago, but the first sound bar with Android TV built in didn't launch on time. In fact, it has been pushed back repeatedly from late 2018, to spring 2019, and finally to summer. And here we are—the Link Bar appears to finally be live on JBL's site for $399.95.

Since it's been a while, here's a quick refresher. The Link Bar is a 100W sound bar with multiple HDMI inputs. When the TV is on, it functions as a full-fledged Android TV box. When it's off, the Link Bar still has a far-field microphone with Google Assistant ready and willing to accept voice commands.

Now, you can order the device from JBL directly, where the Link Bar is "in stock and ready to ship." We can confirm it's available in the US and Germany, but it's probably live in more places, too.