Danish audio brand Libratone has a reputation for attractive speakers and headphones that also sound pretty decent. Its Made for Google USB-C earbuds and made and more wireless-but-wired Track+ models both impressed us, so we're excited to see the company launch its first true wireless earbuds.

In fact, two new models have been announced, the Track Air and Track Air+. We're most interested in the latter of those, however, since it features active noise cancellation and wireless charging. Both versions look much like the first-generation Track earbuds except with the cables cut off. The triangular casing might look a little cumbersome, but with Libratone's usual high-quality finish, I expect they'll look and feel rather lovely.

Each Track Air+ earbud weighs just 5.6g and they're capable of tuning out 30dB of external noise. You'll be able to adjust the ANC level through the Libratone app, too. Six hours of playback on a single charge is promised, with a further three full charges in the case. The other neat trick is wireless charging, as we see on Apple's newer AirPods and Samsung's Galaxy Buds.

Unlike Sony's highly-anticipated new true wireless earbuds, the Track Air+ features IPX4 sweat and splash resistance, so you can use them to exercise and won't need to worry if you get caught in the rain. A strong and stable connection boasted, thanks to Bluetooth 5.0. Touch controls are complemented by automatic wear detection so your music won't keep playing once you take the buds out, and a dual-mic will hopefully make for acceptable call quality.

The Track Air variant is practically identical except it lacks noise cancellation. That does mean improved battery life of 8 hours, however, and up to 32 hours in total with what's in the case, which is also capable of wireless charging.

Both models go on sale later this month in Europe, but we're waiting on US availability and pricing. The Track Air+ will cost £179 / €199 / 1.499 DKK and will be an Amazon exclusive, to begin with. The first 400 people to buy it will get a free wireless charging plate (worth £34 / €39). The Track Air will retail for £139 / €159 / 699 DKK. Find out more on the official site, and keep an eye out for our upcoming review.

