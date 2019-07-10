Remember when Google used to make its Android Easter eggs fun? My personal favorite is the Flappy Bird knockoff that was in Lollipop. If you, too, are a fan of Google's simple little Easter egg games, you may want to take a look at what it's drawn up for Wimbledon — a pixelated little tennis game.

The game itself is charmingly simple, but it can quickly get nerve-wracking. On desktop, simply use your left and right arrow keys to move your little player side to side. On mobile, you just tap the left and right sides of the court. It's always some variations of robots that are playing — I actually got an Android as my rival on my phone.

To play the game, simply search "#wimbledon" in Google, scroll all the way to the right in the purple info box that shows up, and click the little tennis ball icon. Don't forget to brag about your high score in the comments below.