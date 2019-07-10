Though it's been out for nine months now, the Pixel 3 and 3 XL are still excellent choices for those in the market for a new flagship phone. And because of its age, some pretty good discounts are starting to appear. The Google Store is currently offering $300 off the 3/3 XL, meaning that you can get a brand-new Pixel 3 for as little as $499.

Of course, the Pixel 3's highlights are its smooth and quickly updated stock Android software and its excellent 12MP camera. Other details include an OLED display (5.5" 1080p for the 3, 6.3" 1440p for the 3 XL), a Snapdragon 845, 4GB of RAM, dual front-facing cameras, IP68 water resistance, and fast wireless charging. All this makes for a pretty compelling package.

New email is here, this time with a working code. pic.twitter.com/RCSsEwlMUL — Artem Russakovskii (@ArtemR) July 10, 2019

The Google Store initially emailed faulty promo codes, but it has since sent out follow-up emails with the correct $300 codes. This means that a 64GB Pixel 3 and a 64GB Pixel 3 XL cost $499 and $599, respectively. You can get $200 off without any code whatsoever on the Google Store right now, so think of this is an additional $100 discount. Not everyone has been receiving these codes, but I got one and don't need it, so here it is: B-WH7AN7P6LR16OA8DD5VYD5A. Happy shopping!