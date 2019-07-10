Established security firm ADT broke away from Samsung SmartThings to launch its own fully-fledged smart home security platform earlier this year, and now its LifeShield subsidiary is releasing a video doorbell to go with its own DIY system.

LifeShield's 'Build Your Own Set' package allows you to mix and match its various sensors and cameras to suit the needs of your home, and the HD Video Camera fills one of the few gaps in the product lineup still remaining. Its features include two-way audio so that you can talk to visitors even if you're away from the house, and people detection tech is on board to ensure you don't get tons of unnecessary notifications every time a cat wanders by.

As for the camera, it has a resolution of 1080p and a 170-degree wide angle lens. Naturally, it's got night vision capabilities too. Video previews of events can be viewed in the LifeShield app or on the security touchpad. While it isn't able to talk to Alexa or Google Home, the doorbell can be hooked up to other smart home devices using IFTTT after support was added late last year. Even so, you probably won't be interested unless you already have (or are planning to get) a LifeShield system since its best integrated with the rest of the company's proprietary hardware.

The LifeShield HD Video Doorbell is available now at lifeshield.com for $199.99.