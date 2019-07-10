Established security firm ADT broke away from Samsung SmartThings to launch its own fully-fledged smart home security platform earlier this year, and now its LifeShield subsidiary is releasing a video doorbell to go with its own DIY system.
LifeShield's 'Build Your Own Set' package allows you to mix and match its various sensors and cameras to suit the needs of your home, and the HD Video Camera fills one of the few gaps in the product lineup still remaining. Its features include two-way audio so that you can talk to visitors even if you're away from the house, and people detection tech is on board to ensure you don't get tons of unnecessary notifications every time a cat wanders by.
As for the camera, it has a resolution of 1080p and a 170-degree wide angle lens. Naturally, it's got night vision capabilities too. Video previews of events can be viewed in the LifeShield app or on the security touchpad. While it isn't able to talk to Alexa or Google Home, the doorbell can be hooked up to other smart home devices using IFTTT after support was added late last year. Even so, you probably won't be interested unless you already have (or are planning to get) a LifeShield system since its best integrated with the rest of the company's proprietary hardware.
The LifeShield HD Video Doorbell is available now at lifeshield.com for $199.99.
LANGHORNE, PA (July 10, 2019) – LifeShield, an ADT Company, is adding the LifeShield HD Video Doorbell to its lineup of easy-to-install and professionally monitored smart home security products. The new Wi-Fi-connected HD video doorbell complements the brand’s flexible “Build Your Own Set” package, making it easy to tailor a security system to your smart home needs.
"A brazen 34 percent of burglars enter through the front door1, and online shopping has made the front porch thieves’ new favorite place to shop. The LifeShield HD Video Doorbell was designed specifically for owners seeking increased visibility around their front doors," said John Owens, President of DIY at ADT. “The addition of the LifeShield HD Video Doorbell to our existing lineup makes LifeShield one of the most complete DIY home security systems on the market today.”
Key Features
The LifeShield HD Video Doorbell pairs directly with the LifeShield home security system, giving owners the freedom to record, store, and watch live and on-demand video.
Features include:
• Two-way audio support - the LifeShield mobile app and security touchpad can give visitors the impression someone is home, even if they are not.
• People detection technology - distinguishing between people and other objects, preventing unneeded notifications and recordings.
• Crystal clear 1080p HD resolution video, 170º wide lens and night vision.
• Notifications and video previews of the live event can be viewed on the LifeShield mobile app or security touchpad.
In addition, the new LifeShield HD Video Doorbell provides custom detection in specific zones. To learn about additional features, visit: https://www.lifeshield.com/doorbell-camera-with-hd-video.
Smart Home Integration and Pricing
The LifeShield HD Video Doorbell integrates with a number of other smart home devices using IFTTT (If This Then That). The new Wi-Fi-connected video doorbell complements the brand’s flexible “Build Your Own Set” package, making it easy to tailor a security system to your smart home security needs. The new LifeShield HD Video Doorbell can be purchased at LifeShield.com for $199.99.
