Earlier today we posted about USA Network getting an Android TV app. It turns out that isn't the only NBCUniversal channel getting one today — in fact, four more have joined the roster. Those four are Bravo, E!, Syfy, and Oxygen.

Unsurprisingly, all of the NBCUniversal Android TV apps utilize the same interface. They all have the same tabs (Home, Shows, LIVE, Networks, More) up top, a featured show in the middle, and more suggested shows below. It's really just the logos and shows themselves that change.

All four Android TV apps are live on the Play Store right now. If you watch any of these channels' shows (we know you all enjoy a good episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians), you can find the app links down below.

Bravo
Bravo
Download QR-Code
Bravo
Developer: NBCUniversal Media, LLC
Price: Free

E!
E!
Download QR-Code
E!
Developer: NBCUniversal Media, LLC
Price: Free

Oxygen
Oxygen
Download QR-Code
Oxygen
Developer: NBCUniversal Media, LLC
Price: Free

SYFY
SYFY
Download QR-Code
SYFY
Developer: NBCUniversal Media, LLC
Price: Free