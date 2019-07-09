It's been a few months since Google and Amazon decided to put down their weapons and collaborate to make everyone's lives easier. After years of the two giants battling it out, banning their services from their competitor's platform, and essentially forcing users to choose one camp over the other, the agreement was both unexpected and long overdue. Today, we get to reap the fruits of that accord.

YouTube app on Fire TV.

First, the YouTube app is officially back on the Fire TV. It will appear on the Your Apps and Channels row on compatible devices worldwide, and all you need to do is select it, download it, sign in, and start using it. If not, you can find it on the Amazon Appstore. The app supports up to 4K HDR video at 60fps and is compatible with Alexa, so you can search, start playing, and control playback with voice commands.

The Fire TV Stick (2nd Gen), Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Cube, Fire TV Stick Basic Edition, plus Toshiba, Insignia, Element, and Westinghouse Fire TV Edition smart TVs are now supported. More Fire TV devices will be added in the future. Later in the year, the YouTube TV and YouTube Kids apps will follow the regular app and launch on Fire TV as well.

Amazon Prime Video app on Android TV.

On the other hand, Amazon is adding Chromecast compatibility to its Prime Video app on Android (5.0 and above) and iOS (10.1 or higher). The update will begin rolling out today and once you have it, you'll be able to cast content from Prime Video to first-party Chromecasts and other Chromecast built-in devices. We'll let you know when we have a compatible APK for you to download.

Additionally, the Prime Video app for Android TV is spreading beyond the devices where it's currently available and should be ready to install on all sorts of Android TV set-top boxes, streaming sticks, and TVs.