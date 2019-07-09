About a year ago, we took a first glance at Spotify Lite, which aimed at offering a complete experience for older devices and slower connections. While the company managed to reduce the app size to just 15MB, it also stripped the software out of most of its features. Thankfully, it has managed to significantly improve its Lite app over the last year, which now has the majority of the main app's functionality, as it's officially expanding it to 36 countries in Asia, Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East.

The app is designed to work smoothly on slower connections and older devices, and therefore uses a limited amount of resources. As such, it lets you set a data usage limit, and will warn you when you're about to reach it. Similarly, you have the option to control the local storage cache to avoid using up too much space on your phone. The app is also compatible with all phones running Android 4.3, which ensures it can be used by people who haven't had the opportunity to upgrade their handset in a while.

Unlike the first release, this version lets you search for and play any song you want if you have a Premium account, just like with the main app. If you're a Free user, you can still access your playlists and browse public ones. Most importantly, you can save songs to your lists and download them locally to play then offline, which wasn't available in the beta version.

Despite most features being very similar to the main app, there are some limitations with the Lite version. For starters, it doesn't integrate Spotify Connect, which means you won't be able to play your music on other devices or speakers. Search and sort features are also missing in both your library and different playlists, so you'll have to use the search tab instead. Speaking of playlists, these aren't organized by folders in the Lite app and will show up all together in a what looks like a random order. The artist page is also stripped out of most contextual information, such as their rank and biography. Finally, Behind the Lyrics and Podcasts are gone from this version, as they may use too much data. Nevertheless, the app remains very usable and is a great alternative if you lack a reliable and fast connection or are low on space.

The app has already been downloaded more than a million times on the Play Store, and the company is leveraging that popularity to officially expand it to more markets. You can give it a try using the link below, but you'll only be able to get it if you live in Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Bolivia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Algeria, Lebanon, Morocco, Tunisia, Oman, Jordan, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, South Africa, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, or India.