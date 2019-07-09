For some (like me) chatting up an Uber driver makes sitting in terrible city traffic a bit more enjoyable, but many others would like nothing more than silence on their trip. Pair that with a bit of extra space and a comfortable interior, and you might even find a way to be productive in transit. If you fall into that last camp, you'll be pleased to hear that Uber is launching a new "Comfort" class of ride that gets the same Rider Preference options like the "Quiet Mode" toggle Uber Black has, plus the benefits of extra space and a newer car.

The new Uber Comfort option slots in just below "Uber select" but above "UberX Diamond" when it comes to pricing, so you will be paying a bit more above basic Uber service for the privilege, to the tune of 20-40%, according to TechCrunch. Like Uber Black, drivers of the Comfort option will need to maintain a minimum rating of 4.85 or better, and vehicles will all be newer, mid-size cars with minimum (undefined) legroom requirements.

The new feature is rolling out in 44 North American markets including most major cities (outside New York City, for some reason). The full list is just below: