Google Fit has undergone many changes over the past year. From a major redesign to several minor improvements, and even a new iOS app, the service looked like it was moving forward at a steady pace. But things haven't been all that rosy recently. The website interface was shut down in March, and users have been complaining about issues with the app for months. These problems have now intensified to a point where users can't even log into the app and activity tracking has completely stopped for them.

Complaints on the Play Store have been piling up for months, with users voicing their frustration in the review section. The app used to work fine until it broke at one point — for most, it happened last week, but for many, the issues go as far back as March and even earlier. Tracking stops altogether, whether through the app or via a Wear OS watch.

If you think about uninstalling then reinstalling, or logging out then logging in, you encounter another symptom: you simply can't log in. The app says it can't verify your account and won't let you sign in. No amount of clearing app data or cache helps with that.

And finally, any sync with third-party apps stops, and if you're trying to set up sync with Fit right now, it just doesn't let you do that. I haven't encountered the tracking or logging in problems, but sync has indeed stopped for me between Google Fit and Mi Fit (Xiaomi Mi Band).

With hundreds and hundreds of bad reviews on the Play Store, there's no sign of a response from Google. The most recent official reply I found was on June 11 and it said that the login issue should be fixed. It very obviously hasn't. Whether this is a sign that Fit has been abandoned, we can't tell for sure, but it certainly doesn't bode well for the future of the service.

This makes me quite sad. As someone involved in the medical field, who's always been a proponent of using tech to improve health and fitness, I can't help but feel disappointed at the lack of any measurable improvement in Fit. The service had lots of potential, but where Apple took its Health initiative seriously and kept pushing it forward, Fit has all but stagnated and died.