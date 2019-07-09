Google Assistant isn't only available on Android TV, but also on select television sets with other operating systems. For example, it's quite capable on recent LG devices. However, in contrast to the Assistant on phones and smart home gadgets, language support is relatively limited on TVs. That's why it's nice to see that Google has added support for Italian and Japanese on devices without Android TV.

On TVs that don't run the Android TV operating system, the Google Assistant is available in English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, and Spanish. More languages are coming soon.

As a look into Google's support page confirms, that gives us a total of seven languages for TVs with support for the Assistant now. This follows the addition of four new tongues for Android TV Assistants back in March. It's nice to see the Assistant growing ever more international, becoming useful for more and more users who might not want to converse in English.