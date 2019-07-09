Proponents of dark mode, here's one more thing to tick off your wishlist for a black digital world. The upcoming Android Q Beta 5, which isn't yet available but has already leaked... twice, will offer a new dark boot animation when your phone is set to use the system-wide dark mode.

Instead of booting with a blinding white animation, the Pixel will go for an all-black AMOLED-friendly background. Nothing else is changed in the animation. The benefits are consistency with the rest of the experience, as the switch from an off screen to a white animation to a dark homescreen can be jarring, but your eyes will also be thankful if you're booting up your phone in the dark.

Here's the boot sequence in all its glory.