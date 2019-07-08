The second-generation Galaxy J7 V hit shelves a little over a year ago. Three months later, even though Pie had already been officially released, it received the 8.0 Oreo update. It's taken until now for both the J7 V and its prepaid J7 counterpart to be updated to the latest Android 9 Pie.
The update carries software version PPR1.180610.011.J737VPPVRU3BSEA. It comes with Samsung's updated One UI, a night mode for the camera, and Wi-Fi calling, among other tweaks and additions. Also included is the June 2019 security patch.
Verizon actually sells two differently named versions of the same phone — the J7 V (2nd gen) for postpaid and the J7 (2nd gen) for prepaid. Both are practically the same phone and are receiving the same update right now. If you have a Verizon 2nd-gen J7 (V), be sure to check for an update.
