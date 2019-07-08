With the summer holidays coming up, you might be looking at adding an extra layer of security to your home. If you're on the market for a smart doorbell, you can buy Ring's second-generation video doorbell for almost half the original price by getting a certified refurbished unit from Amazon.

The smart doorbell features a 1080p sensor, as well as two-way audio so you can talk to visitors from your phone, computer, or Echo Show. The camera also comes with an IR sensor to let you see guests in the dark or keep an eye on your front door when there's no light. Like most of its rivals, the Ring Video Doorbell 2 can sense surrounding motion and notify you before someone even rings the bell. Unfortunately, the Video Doorbell 2 doesn't feature any local storage option, and subscriptions to save your videos on the cloud cost either $3 to $10 a month.

The doorbell is designed to be weather-resistant and can operate within temperates ranging from -5°F to 120°F. Thanks to the removable battery pack, it can easily be placed anywhere you'd like without having to connect it to any wires. Of course, if you'd prefer not to charge the battery, you can also hard wire it for continuous operation.

As this is a Certified Refurbished product, it's been officially refurbished and tested to function just like a new product. It also comes with a full one-year warranty, so you shouldn't worry about this purchase, especially given how much it lets you save.