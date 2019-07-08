Summer is in full swing and it is entirely too hot to do anything outside, so stay indoors and order up some cheap tech. We've got a handful of smart home deals including $50 off the Google Home Max — plus a nice discount on a very capable Chromebook.



Google Home Max: $249 ($50 off)

The Google Home Max has been one of the best smart speakers around since it was released, but it was also way too expensive to be a reasonable option for most people. Since a permanent $100 price cut, though, it's a much more palatable proposition — and with an extra $50 off at B&H, now's a pretty good opportunity to take the plunge on it.

Asus Chromebook Flip C434: $530 ($40 off)

The Asus Chromebook Flip C434 is a good alternative to pricier Chromebooks; it's a solid performer with nice build quality. Plus, the 14-inch screen is more spacious than a lot of similar options. It was a bit cheaper last month, but $40 off such a new product is still noteworthy. Head over to B&H to grab one.

Teckin smart plug four-pack: $27 ($5 off)

Smart plugs are probably the perfect way to get started on a smart home. They work with just about anything that plugs in, and unlike smart switches, they require zero electrical know-how. You can get a jump start on kitting out your budget smart pad with four smart plugs from Teckin. Enter coupon code S8PBGXE3 at checkout to get them for a hair over $27.

Amazon Fire TV Cube: $110 ($10 off)

The Fire TV Cube functions as two devices in one: it's a 4K streaming box for your TV, plus a standalone Alexa smart speaker, with built in mics and speakers to answer your questions even when your set is off. I love a bit of multifunctionality. The uniquely-shaped device is $10 off right now at B&H.