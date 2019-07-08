The Jabra Elite Active 65t earbuds are getting a bit old at this point, but as long as you don't mind the microUSB port for charging, they're still a good pair of truly wireless earbuds. Now you can grab manufacturer-refurbished models for just $109.99 on Newegg, an $80 savings over the original price.

These earbuds previously made an appearance in our Most Wanted roundup for audio accessories, thanks to their customizable fit and long battery life. The headphones have an IP56 rating for sweat and dust protection, and offer five hours of battery life on a single charge. With the case, you can get up to 15 hours total.

Non-refurbished models dropped to this price back in March, but if you missed out on that, the Elite Active 65t earbuds are still a decent option for truly wireless audio.